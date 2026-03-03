Ledisi and Chester Gregory to Star in AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Ebony Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ebony Repertory Theatre (ERT), in association with Fig Street Films, will present the jukebox musical AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'. Based on the book by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby Jr., the Tony-Award winning musical is directed by Wren T. Brown, ERT's Founder & Producing Artistic Director, with Grammy Award-winning singer Ledisi (Selma; Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story) and NAACP Award-winning actor Chester Gregory (Broadway's Hairspray and Motown: The Musical).

The limited engagement will run from May 21 to June 8, 2026, with the opening on May 23, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. Performances will take place at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center (4718 West Washington Boulevard) in Los Angeles. Tickets are now available atEbonyRep.org.

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is a musical tribute celebrating Fats Waller, the international jazz pianist and composer whose passion for his art helped create and define American popular music and swing. The tribute features songs like "Honeysuckle Rose," "Your Feet's Too Big," "Black and Blue," "I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter," "The Jitterbug Waltz," and the title song, "Ain't Misbehavin'."

"I cannot be more excited than to announce the casting of the majestic Grammy Award-winning artist, Ledisi, and the electric Broadway stalwart, Chester Gregory," shared Ebony Repertory Theatre founder and producing artistic directorWren T. Brown. "This coming together represents a special reunion for us. In 2009, when Ledisi first took the stage for Ebony Repertory Theatre (ERT) in Soul of Rodgers, I was completely staggered by her stage presence and her singing brilliance. In 2014, when Chester Gregory, as Jackie Wilson, played before standing room only audiences for ERT, I was absolutely knocked out by his thrilling full-bodied performance. After each of their performances, I knew, without question, that I wanted to work with both of them again. In 2022, we three were hired to work together on the film, 'Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story,' starring Ledisi. We had so much fun. Then, in December of 2025, during Ebony Repertory Theatre's holiday concert, 'A Night of Joy: Chester Gregory and Friends,' with special guest Ledisi, my desire to work with them was sealed. The chemistry and the artistic and personal respect they shared on our stage was magnificent and rare to see. My thinking cap went on, conversations were had, and here we are, preparing to celebrate the genius of Thomas "Fats" Waller, with the Best Musical Tony Award-winning show AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'."

The full cast and creative team for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' will be announced at a later date.

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' was conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz with music by Fats Waller. The production originally opened in the Manhattan Theatre Club's East 73rd cabaret on February 8, 1978. The musical opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on May 9, 1978. Ebony Repertory Theatre first produced AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' as part of its 15th Anniversary Season.

