Ledisi and Chester Gregory to Star In AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Ebony Rep

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ebony Repertory Theatre will present Ain't Misbehavin'. Based on the book by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby Jr., the Tony-Award winning musical is directed by Wren T. Brown, ERT’s Founder & Producing Artistic Director, with Grammy Award-winning singer Ledisi (Selma; Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story) and NAACP Award-winning actor Chester Gregory (Broadway’s Hairspray and Motown: The Musical). The limited engagement will run fromMay 21 to June 8, 2026, with the opening on May 23, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. Performances will take place at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles.



Ain't Misbehavin' is a musical tribute celebrating Fats Waller, the international jazz pianist and composer whose passion for his art helped create and define American popular music and swing. The tribute features songs like “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “Black and Blue,” “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter,” “The Jitterbug Waltz,” and the title song, “Ain’t Misbehavin’.” The full cast and creative team for Ain't Misbehavin' will be announced at a later date.



Ain't Misbehavin' was conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz with music by Fats Waller. The production originally opened in the Manhattan Theatre Club's East 73rd cabaret on February 8, 1978. The musical opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on May 9, 1978. Ebony Repertory Theatre first produced AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' as part of its 15th Anniversary Season.

