Tom Jacobson's HELL MOUTH to Have World Premiere at Road Theatre Company

The Road Theatre Company has revealed the final show of its 2025–2026 season, the world premiere of Hell Mouth, written by Tom Jacobson and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky. Hell Mouth will begin previews on Tuesday, April 14; will open on Friday, April 17 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, May 24 at 2pm at the Road Theatre, located in the NoHo Senior Arts Colony.

Torn between his Oklahoma parents and the Beverly Hills owners of an unknown Caravaggio hanging of Judas, Tim rediscovers himself while making the art history discovery of the century. Heretical theology, miraculous hair growth, microscopic art theft and a visit to the Valley of Hell. Imagine your own mother on the Worst Dressed Women List.

The cast of Hell Mouth features Tony Abatemarco as “Russell/Spencer,” Taylor Gilbert as “Lois/Samara,” and Danny Lee Gomez as “Tim.”

The design team for Hell Mouth is as follows: Scenic Design by Mark Mendelson; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Projection Design by Nicholas Santiago; Sound Design by Matt Richter; Costume Design by Jenna Bergstraesser; Properties Design by Ava Guggenheim. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. Hell Mouth is produced by Danna Hyams and Taylor Gilbert.