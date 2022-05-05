Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Writers Bloc Present AN EVENING WITH JAMES BURROWS

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Arts and Writers Bloc present "An Evening with James Burrows," featuring Jason Bateman moderating a conversation with the legendary TV sitcom director whose extensive credits include "Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Taxi," "Cheers," "Frasier," "Friends" and "Will & Grace," in conjunction with the release of his memoir, Directed by James Burrows, on Monday, June 6, 2022, 7:30 pm, at The Wallis.

Reflecting upon his five decades of making America laugh, Burrows' insightful and nostalgic memoir is filled with never-revealed stories about the casting of the dozens of great sitcoms he directed, and, in the case of "Cheers," co-created. He also shares details about how these classic television shows were developed, offering a bounty of behind-the-scenes moments from favorite television shows and peeling away the layers behind how a hit sitcom comes together-and maintains its success. All this from the man who helped launch the careers of Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Aniston, Debra Messing, and Melissa McCarthy, to name a few. Publishers Weekly proclaims the memoir a "dazzling tell all" that "delivers on all counts."

Burrows has directed more than 1,000 episodes of sitcom television and has earned 11 Emmy Awards and 5 Director Guild of America Awards. His five-decade career began in theater, stage managing on Broadway and directing regional theater. In 1974, he began his television career directing episodes of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Bob Newhart Show," and "Laverne & Shirley." He became the resident director on "Taxi," then co-created the beloved classic "Cheers," directing 225 of the 270 episodes. He has directed the pilots and multiple episodes of "Frasier," "Friends," "Will & Grace," "Mike & Molly," the pilots of "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory," and hundreds of other shows, where he has nurtured and mentored some of television's biggest stars.

Bateman is an in-demand talent for his skill both in front of and behind the camera. He earned a 2019 Emmy Award for "Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series" for his work on "Ozark." Additionally, he has been nominated for multiple Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe awards for his leading television roles in "Ozark" and "Arrested Development," the former of which earned him the 2019 SAG Award for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series" and the latter of which won him the Golden Globe for "Best Actor in a Comedy Series" in 2005. Bateman currently executive produces, directs and stars, alongside Laura Linney and Julia Garner, in Netflix's "Ozark." He recently guest starred and served as the director in the first two episodes of the HBO series, "The Outsider." His film credits include "Bad Words," "Zootopia," "The Gift," "This Is Where I Leave You," "Horrible Bosses," "Horrible Bosses 2," "Juno" and "Up in the Air," among others. In his adolescent and teen years, Bateman's portrayal of Derek Taylor in "Silver Spoons" prompted NBC to create the spin-off "It's Your Move," starring Bateman. He then starred with Valerie Harper in the television series "Valerie," retitled "Valerie's Family," and then "The Hogan family." Prior to that he was a series regular on the iconic television series "Little House on the Prairie," with Michael Landon.

