WOMEN BEHIND BARS Opening At Montalban Theatre

"Women Behind Bars," the classic prison comedy by "Dreamgirls" writer Tom Eyen, will have its first new Equity revival Jan. 24-Feb. 2, at the 900-seat Montalban Theatre in Hollywood (formerly the Doolittle). It is being directed and co-produced by award-winning director-choreographer Scott Thompson.

Headlining the cast are pop culture icon Traci Lords ("Cry Baby," "Blade") as Gloria, John Waters' star Mink Stole ("Pink Flamingos," "Hairspray") as Granny, and RuPaul discovery Eureka as the Matron, the role made famous by the legendary Divine.

Also prominent are Miss Coco Peru as Louise, Ginger Minj as Ada, Chi Chi DeVayne as Jo-Jo, Poppy Fields as Blanche, internationally-renowned Marilyn Monroe tribute artist Suzie Kennedy as Cheri, Tatiana Monteiro as the fiery Guadalupe, adult film star Wesley Woods as the Man, and Adrienne Couper Smith as Mary, the innocent who is ultimately corrupted by the system.

"Women Behind Bars" is a camp play by Tom Eyen, the Tony Award-winning writer of "Dreamgirls." It is a parody of the prison exploitation films produced in the 50's by Universal, Warner Brothers and Republic Pictures, and is described by the author as "A B-movie for the stage."

It was originally produced at New York's Astor Place Theatre, and revived a year later with Divine. A previous Los Angeles production ran for a year at the Roxy in 1983, featuring Lu Leonard and Adrienne Barbeau, Sally Kellerman, and Linda Blair.

The Montalban production will feature an elaborate two-tiered jailhouse set complete with multimedia video screens and innovative costume designs, making it the most elaborate version in the show's history.

The set is designed by Paul Black, costumes are by Suzan Ortmeier, music by Fred Barton, and sound designers/technical directors are E.M. Gimenez and Todd Reynolds. Matthew Herrmann is company manager.

The Montalban Theatre is located at 1615 Vine St. in Hollywood. The phone for tickets is 323-461-6999. www.themontalban.com/womenbehindbars





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You