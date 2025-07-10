WEIGH STATION Comes to The Blue Door theater in Culver City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ArtsUP! LA will present the world premiere of Weigh Station, playwright Donnie Jarman’s 20th full-length stage play, an existential-themed drama involving seven wandering souls who find themselves in a bar and must come to terms with the lives they have lived when asked by the bartender to “tell me your story.” Directed by Marcus Nobreus and produced by Bryan Caldwell for ArtsUP! LA, the cast features Grace Bahler, Miguel Berlingeri, Bryan Caldwell, Anthony Lorenzo Garcia, Sofia Gregory, Lyn Alicia Henderson, Nina Rancel, and Jonaton Wyne.

When a stranger enters through a dimly-lit tavern’s revolving door, inside are a handful of patrons enjoying libations. As they bet on whether this new person will be a regular or just a passer-by, the teenage bartender announces the only payment she will accept for drinks is a personal story. Soon everyone becomes aware that something ominous emanates from both the drinks they order and the unlikely bartender serving them. Not your average bar? Not on your life!

Weigh Station performances take place July 18 through Sunday, July 27, 2025 on Fri/Sat at 8pm, Sunday at 3pm at The Blue Door Theater, 9617 Venice Blvd. in Culver City, CA 90232 (on the North side of Venice Blvd. between Cardiff and Watseka Ave.), made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC