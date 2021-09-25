Vs. Theatre Company and Circle X Theatre Co. Extend STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT

Vs. Theatre Company & Circle X Theatre Co. have announced that the critically acclaimed, west coast premiere of STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT, written and directed by John Kolvenbach, starring Jim Ortlieb, and featuring Alexandra Grossi is extending through Saturday, October 30 at the Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave. in Los Angeles, 90039.

"You've tried everything. Yoga. Acupuncture. Therapy. You floated in salt water in the pitch- black dark. You juiced, you cleansed, you journaled, you cut, you volunteered. You got a mattress that fitted itself to your fetal form. You ate only RINDS for three days and nights. You reached out, you looked within, You have tried. and yet here you are."

So begins a new play by Olivier-nominated playwright John Kolvenbach. Jim Ortlieb delivers a tour-de-force performance as a man desperate for connection, bent by isolation, and deeply in love with the audience itself.

For tickets, please buy online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-up-if-youre-here-tonight-tickets-161947454195