Vox Nova Playwright Festival Winners Announced by Theatricus

Theatricus has unveiled the winners of the inaugural VOX NOVA Playwright Festival: a landmark event dedicated to elevating fresh voices in contemporary theatre. Following a nationwide call for original scripts, three outstanding playwrights have been selected as the First, Second, and Third Place Awardees.

Award Winners & Prizes

First Place: "The Henry Clyde Canning Murder House" by Christian Missonak Receives $400 and a fully produced live stage production of their play by Theatricus, slated to premiere no later than 18 months from the announcement.

Second Place: "Little Reds" by Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm Receives $200 and a live staged reading of their play.

Third Place: "These Violent Delights" by Jonathan Josephson Receives $100 and a live staged reading of their play.



Festival Timeline & Process

Submissions officially opened on May 1, 2025 and were to close on June 1, 2025 or upon receipt of 50 submissions-the maximum allowed. Theatricus received its maximum number of submissions on May 19, 2025.

All submissions were required to be original, non-musical one- or two-act plays with a minimum estimated runtime of 75 minutes; playwrights could submit only one entry each.

An esteemed panel of theatre professionals-including directors, actors, playwrights, and producers-reviewed and evaluated the entries, with each play read by at least two panelists.

On July 15, 2025, Theatricus announced eleven (11) semi-finalists; the minimum number of semi-finalists was six, and the maximum twelve.

After thoughtful readings and evaluations, the three finalists were selected and publicly announced on August 31, 2025.

"New Voices. Bold Stories."

"VOX NOVA," meaning "new voice" in Latin, embodies Theatricus' commitment to spotlight emerging voices in theatre and provide a platform for innovative storytelling. Artistic Director James Castle Stevens shares, "When we launched VOX NOVA, we weren't just looking for good plays-we were searching for voices that make us stop, listen, and feel something we didn't expect. This festival has proven that bold, honest storytelling is alive and thriving, and it's our privilege at Theatricus to help bring these voices into the light."

About Theatricus

Theatricus is a nonprofit performing arts collective dedicated to promoting and producing new and provocative works in theatre. Founded on the principles of volunteerism and guided by seasoned theatre professionals, Theatricus has quickly become a beacon for artistic collaboration and community engagement.

About VOX NOVA Playwright Festival

VOX NOVA is Theatricus's inaugural Playwright Festival, spotlighting original theatrical works and providing emerging writers with opportunities for staged readings and full productions. The 2025 festival served as a hub for artistic discovery and community, culminating in a promising line-up of winners. Theatricus is proud to produce the First Place winning work next year.

