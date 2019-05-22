VIDEO: Watch Joshua Turchin Sing 'She's In Love' At Hollywood Bowl's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Disney's The Little Mermaid Live-To-Concert Experience played at the Hollywood Bowl, on Friday, May 17th and Saturday, May 18.

The production featured a cast of all-star performers including Lea Michele (Ariel), Joshua Turchin (Flounder), Leo Gallo (Prince Eric), Harvey Fierstein (Ursula), Cheech Marin (Chef Louis), Peter Gallagher (King Triton), and Ken Page (Sebastian) who performed songs from both the Broadway score and the film. The cast was accompanied by a live orchestra featuring many musicians who performed on the original movie of The Little Mermaid, led by conductor Michael Kosarin. Emily Bear also performed an original composition to the classic Disney cartoon Merbabies.

Check out the video of Joshua Turchin singing She's In Love below!

Joshua Turchin was joined by cast members Adryon De Leon, Baraka May, Holly Sedillos, Jazlyn Martin, Leah Allers, and Sayaka Watabiki.

The concert was directed by Richard Kraft and produced by Laura Engel & Richard Kraft, Columbia Artists/Tim Fox & Alison Ahart Williams, and Live Nation/Andrew Hewitt & Bill Silva Presents, in association with Disney Concerts. Creative studio Mousetrappe used state-of-the-art projection mapping technology to project animated "living scenery" onto the façade of the Hollywood Bowl, and composer Alan Menken performed a song from The Little Mermaid.





