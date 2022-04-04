VIDEO: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of ANN at Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse presents the West Coast premiere of Ann - written by and starring Holland Taylor and directed by Benjamin Endsley Klein through April 24.

Tickets are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.

Tough as nails. Funny as hell. Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated Holland Taylor (The Chair, Hollywood, Two and a Half Men) brings the legendary Ann Richards to the stage for the last time in this dynamo Tony-nominated performance that captures the fire, heart, and brains of Ann herself. Ann's down home charm and passion for fair play fuel her uncanny leadership and capacity for caring. Always ready with a laugh out loud zinger or a telling observation, this superstar in Texas politics ultimately became a national figure. A vividly remembered force of nature, Ann continues to inspire us still.

Holland Taylor (Playwright and Performer) has been a regular fixture of stage and screen for over four decades.