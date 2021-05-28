VIDEO: Darryl Maximilian Robinson Presents A Street Theatre Rendition Of Rudyard Kipling's IF

There is nothing unusual about a pair of old friends ( who are also veteran stage actors ) to meet for a long-overdue reunion in Tinsel Town to share a few memories and a few laughs. There's nothing shocking about a pair of Los Angeles thespians dining at a popular restaurant, stopping for a photo op to pose with "Fake Oscars" and sharing tales of show business performers' challenges, failures and successes. But when the younger of the two actors challenges -and, indeed, even dares - the older of the two actors to suddenly present a speech or monologue on a crowded street full of passers-by, interesting things can happen. The result?: Darryl Maximilian Robinson performs Rudyard Kipling's "If" on Sunset Blvd In Hollywood!

Watch below!

Veteran and award-winning stage actor Darryl Maximilian Robinson ( The Founder of the multiracial chamber theatre The Excaliber Shakespeare Company of Chicago and The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project who last appeared on a Greater Los Angeles area stage in the role of The Announcer in the March 11, 2020 preview performance of The Ark Theatre of North Hollywood's Old Tyme Radio Hour production of "The Dick Tracy Radio Show" ) presented an impromptu, "Street Theatre" rendition of British author Rudyard Kipling's famed poem "If" on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood Ca. in a video-recording captured Nov. 20 2017 by long-time friend and highly-talented fellow actor Danny Belrose.

Darryl Maximilian Robinson, a 1997 Chicago Joseph Jefferson Citation Award Winner as Outstanding Actor In A Principal Role In A Play for his portrayal of Sam Semela in the ESC's revival of Athol Fugard's "Master Harold And The Boys,' who also recently received a 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Award nomination for Best Performer In A Musical or Revue ( Resident Non-Equity ) for his starring roles as The Chairman Mr. William Cartwright and Mayor Thomas Sapsea in The Saint Sebastian Players of Chicago Oct. 26th through Nov. 18th 2018 revival of Rupert Holmes' Tony Award-winning Musical Whodunit "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" ( based on the final and unfinished novel by Charles Dickens which was staged at The St. Bonaventure Church in The Windy City ) is a noted adapter of literary classics to the stage including unique versions of "The Raven and Six Other Points of Interest" by Edgar Allan Poe, "A Child's Christmas In Wales and More Tales" by Dylan Thomas. He has also been noted for his original one-man show of works by William Shakespeare and time-travel comedy entitled "A Bit Of The Bard." His video of Rudyard Kipling's "If" is his first of a literary classic poem on The West Coast. This video is presented as part of The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project.