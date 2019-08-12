Ukulele Virtuosi Taimane Comes to the Center for the Arts

Ukulele master Taimane makes her Smothers Theatre debut performing with her quartet and a Polynesian dancer at Pepperdine University in Malibu on Thursday, October 17, at 8 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $20 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about Taimane is available by visiting taimane.com.

Born and raised in Hawaii of Hapa Samoan descent, ukulele virtuoso and songwriter Taimane is renowned for both her fierce and inventive style of playing on the four-string island staple and prowess in using music and movement to paint vibrant images that elicit a deep emotional response. Taimane's attraction to the ukulele began at age 3, and by age 10, she regularly performed in public, busking in Waikiki every Friday night with her father holding down security duties and Waikiki Beach Boys (adults whose home and workplace was the beach) serving as her band. By age 13, Taimane landed a position in Don Ho's venerable variety show at the Waikiki Beachcomber, playing in the spotlight every week until Ho's passing. This experience further fueled her desire to perform for and connect with audiences.

Mentored by ukulele artist Jake Shimabukuro, she quickly became a YouTube sensation with over 15 million video views and 250,000 online followers.

Fast forward to today, and you have an artist who tours the world and has carved out a unique niche in music-merging a wide-array of genres, from Bach to Led Zeppelin, flamenco infernos to tribal hymns, summoning a seemingly limitless palette of emotions via an instrument previously viewed as a restricted device. Taimane weaves in original compositions that are as far ranging as her musical tastes. With the fierceness of a rocker, and the grace of a dancer, Taimane and her music are wowing ever-larger audiences.

Taimane kicked off 2019 presenting concerts in New York at the largest performing arts gathering in the world, and gained major praise and buzz. She is currently modelling for All Saints fashion brand in their new "Hawaii New Waves" campaign. Taimane was prominently featured in episode one of Martin Clunes' 2019 ITV documentary series Islands of America, and press described Clunes as being "gobsmacked" by Taimane's performance.

In March, Taimane and her band performed at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas, playing to roaring crowds and receiving rave reviews from a wide range of industry players and media including NPR's Bob Boilen. Taimane was also named 2019 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

Taimane's quartet will include herself on ukulele and vocals, Ramiro Marziani on classical guitar, Jonathan Heraux on percussion, Melissa Folzenlogen on violin and background vocals, as well as Liʻo performing Polynesian dances. Taimane is poised to share her music and vision of Hawaii with the world. Experience her beauty, grace, and passion and see why she is quickly becoming a global cultural beacon.





