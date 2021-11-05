Towne Street Theatre's Virtual Salon Presents PASSING: A Retrospective

Towne Street Theatre first adapted and performed "Passing" in 1997. Through subsequent productions in 1998, 1999, and 2004, it quickly became an audience favorite and TST's signature production. On Sunday, November 14th, you are invited to experience a one-day event with some of the creatives and cast from Towne Street Theatre's award-winning production. See first-hand the evolution of TST's "Passing", learn the history, view the pictures, and go behind the curtain. This panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. Stephanie Leigh Batiste. Dr. Batiste is an Associate Professor of Black Studies and English at the University of California, Santa Barbara and Director of the Hemispheric South's Research Initiative.

Their panel of Directors, Designers and Cast from Towne Street Theatre's "Passing" will include TST Artistic Director, Nancy Cheryll Davis. Ms. Davis will talk about her long affiliation with the book; how it predates the 1993 founding of Towne Street Theatre; her NAACP Best Actress Award for portraying the book's main character, Clare Kendry, and the continuation of the story in her one-woman show "PassingSOLO". Other confirmed creatives include Sy Richardson (Director), Nancy Renee (Director/Choreographer), and original cast members Brian Evaret Chandler (Brian) and Dick Decoit (Jack).

Towne Street Theatre's "Passing" grew in scope and grandeur with each outing. With its setting of New York City in 1927, it stayed true to the book and was immersed in the flavor of the Harlem Renaissance - you experienced the music, the dance, and the rhythm of the roaring '20s. The audience was transported back to the last century; almost 100 years in the past, to a simpler time...or was it??

Reserve your ticket now on Eventbrite https://tstpassingretrospective.eventbrite.com. This is another contribute what you can event from TST. All donations go toward the theatre's programming.

For additional information about Towne Street Theatre and PASSING: A Retrospective, please visit our website at www.townestreetla.org, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.