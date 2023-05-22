Tony Award & MTV Moonman Awarded to Choreographer Michael Peters to be Auctioned

A Tony Award and MTV Moonman Awarded to Michael Jackson Choreographer Michael Peters and important documents from James Dean’s Broadway career will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on May 26, 2023. Interested bidders may participate in the auction online.



The Tony Award for Outstanding Choreography was awarded to Michael Peters in 1982 for ''Dreamgirls.'' The 3'' Tony medallion, made of brass and bronze with a nickel plating, features the masks of comedy and tragedy with the words ''Antoinette Perry Award'' on one side, and recipient information engraved upon the other.

The MTV Moonman Video Music Award for Best Choreography in a Video was awarded to Michael Peters at the inaugural ceremony in 1984. This was the year that ''Thriller'' was released. Trophy is a sculpture-in-the-round which swivels on its black base, patterned after the channel's iconic bumper. Plaque reads, ''Video Music Award / 1983-1984 / Best Choreography / in a Video Award / Michael Peters.''



Bidding begins at $20,000.

James Dean Broadway Collection



A once-in-a-lifetime treasure trove of never before seen James Dean memorabilia has been discovered through the estate of Dean's New York agent, Jane Deacy. The nearly 400-lot collection follows James Dean's meteoric rise over the span of three short years from an unknown New York actor to global icon, before the tragic car accident cut his life short and sent shockwaves through Hollywood.



Featured is a James Dean Letter Signed to ''The Immoralist'' producer Billy Rose terminating his agreement after Elia Kazan tapped him for ''East of Eden.'' Elia Kazan saw Dean in previews of the ''The Immoralist'' and immediately offered him the role of Cal Trask in ''East of Eden.'' In the February 9, 1954 letter, Dean issued two weeks notice. The letter was written just a day after the “The Immoralist” premiered.



Bidding begins at $3,000.



Other items in the James Dean collection include Dean’s signed contract for “The Immoralist,” Jane Deacy letters to Billy Rose regarding Dean’s role in the Broadway production and telegrams sent by Deacy to Dean.



Noel Coward Cocktail Shaker



Also going under the hammer is The epitome of Noel Coward's witticism and style: a cocktail shaker personally gifted to his godson, David Niven, Jr., son of the famous actor and Coward's close friend, David Niven. Sterling silver cocktail shaker is engraved with a poem composed by Coward.

One of the most clever playwrights of the 20th century, "Time" magazine declared in 1969, "Coward’s greatest single gift has not been writing or composing, not acting or directing, but projecting a sense of personal style, a combination of cheek and chic, pose and poise", perfectly evidenced in this cocktail shaker.



