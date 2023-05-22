Tony Award & MTV Moonman Awarded to Choreographer Michael Peters to be Auctioned

The Tony Award for Outstanding Choreography was awarded to Michael Peters in 1982 for ''Dreamgirls.''

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna P Photo 3 David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse
Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repert Photo 4 Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repertory

Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repertory

A Tony Award and MTV Moonman Awarded to Michael Jackson Choreographer Michael Peters and important documents from James Dean’s Broadway career will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on May 26, 2023. Interested bidders may participate in the auction online.

The Tony Award for Outstanding Choreography was awarded to Michael Peters in 1982 for ''Dreamgirls.'' The 3'' Tony medallion, made of brass and bronze with a nickel plating, features the masks of comedy and tragedy with the words ''Antoinette Perry Award'' on one side, and recipient information engraved upon the other.

The MTV Moonman Video Music Award for Best Choreography in a Video was awarded to Michael Peters at the inaugural ceremony in 1984. This was the year that ''Thriller'' was released. Trophy is a sculpture-in-the-round which swivels on its black base, patterned after the channel's iconic bumper. Plaque reads, ''Video Music Award / 1983-1984 / Best Choreography / in a Video Award / Michael Peters.''

Bidding begins at $20,000.

Additional information on the Michael Peters collection can be found at http://natedsanders.com/Tony_Award___MTV_Moonman_Given_to_Choreographer_Ex-LOT64816.aspx

James Dean Broadway Collection


A once-in-a-lifetime treasure trove of never before seen James Dean memorabilia has been discovered through the estate of Dean's New York agent, Jane Deacy. The nearly 400-lot collection follows James Dean's meteoric rise over the span of three short years from an unknown New York actor to global icon, before the tragic car accident cut his life short and sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

Featured is a James Dean Letter Signed to ''The Immoralist'' producer Billy Rose terminating his agreement after Elia Kazan tapped him for ''East of Eden.'' Elia Kazan saw Dean in previews of the ''The Immoralist'' and immediately offered him the role of Cal Trask in ''East of Eden.'' In the February 9, 1954 letter, Dean issued two weeks notice. The letter was written just a day after the “The Immoralist” premiered.

Bidding begins at $3,000.

Additional information on the letter can be found at: http://natedsanders.com/James_Dean_Letter_Signed_to___The_Immoralist___Pro-LOT64519.aspx

Other items in the James Dean collection include Dean’s signed contract for “The Immoralist,” Jane Deacy letters to Billy Rose regarding Dean’s role in the Broadway production and telegrams sent by Deacy to Dean.

The Broadway lots can be viewed at: http://natedsanders.com/catalog.aspx?searchby=3&searchvalue=james+dean+broadway
 

Noel Coward Cocktail Shaker


Also going under the hammer is The epitome of Noel Coward's witticism and style: a cocktail shaker personally gifted to his godson, David Niven, Jr., son of the famous actor and Coward's close friend, David Niven. Sterling silver cocktail shaker is engraved with a poem composed by Coward.

One of the most clever playwrights of the 20th century, "Time" magazine declared in 1969, "Coward’s greatest single gift has not been writing or composing, not acting or directing, but projecting a sense of personal style, a combination of cheek and chic, pose and poise", perfectly evidenced in this cocktail shaker.

Additional information on Coward’s cocktail shaker can be found at: http://www.natedsanders.com/Noel_Coward_Cocktail_Shaker__Personally_Gifted_and-LOT64821.aspx



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

BIG MONEY to Open in June at The Actors Company as Part of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festi Photo
BIG MONEY to Open in June at The Actors' Company as Part of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

BIG MONEY, an exceptionally dark comedy, will open June 3, 2023 at The Actors' Company as part of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

World Premiere of BEHIND THE SIX By Dan Perry Comes To The Loft Ensemble In June Photo
World Premiere of BEHIND THE SIX By Dan Perry Comes To The Loft Ensemble In June

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, the world premiere of Behind the Six by Dan Perry.

PROUD OUT LOUD Comes to Theatre West in June Photo
PROUD OUT LOUD Comes to Theatre West in June

Theatre West will present its second annual celebration of Pride Month, Proud Out Loud, on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Admission is FREE, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Reservations are not necessary.

Mount Wilson Observatory to Present First Classical Concert of Season in June Photo
Mount Wilson Observatory to Present First Classical Concert of Season in June

Mount Wilson Observatory, the scientific marvel where humankind discovered its place in the universe, has announced the second date in its Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome six-month series, to take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The concert series is curated by Artistic Director Cécilia Tsan, and the performances are presented inside the spectacular vaulted dome of the 100-inch telescope.


More Hot Stories For You

World Premiere of BEHIND THE SIX By Dan Perry Comes To The Loft Ensemble In JuneWorld Premiere of BEHIND THE SIX By Dan Perry Comes To The Loft Ensemble In June
PROUD OUT LOUD Comes to Theatre West in JunePROUD OUT LOUD Comes to Theatre West in June
THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This JuneTHE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June
A Noise Within to Support Striking Writers & Others Affected With Free Tickets To THE BOOK OF WILLA Noise Within to Support Striking Writers & Others Affected With Free Tickets To THE BOOK OF WILL

Videos

Video: Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role Video Video: Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dutch National Ballet: Frida
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oleanna
The Zephyr Theatre (6/03-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mystery Theater Horror Show
Frida Kahlo Theater (6/25-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent the Perfect Sports Car Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-5/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Witch Hazel: An Anxiety Play
Broadwater Second Stage (6/06-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darryl Maximilian Robinson Salutes Harry Belafonte
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (5/15-7/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You