Tickets on Sale Now for Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Musical Theatre West

Celebrate the holidays with a magical modern twist on history's most famous fairytale! Long Beach's premier musical theater company, Musical Theatre West, will debut its production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella this December, enchanting audiences of all ages with an updated take on the classic fairytale. MTW's premiere of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will run on select dates, December 2 - December 18, 2022 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the Cal State Long Beach campus. Get tickets to the official Opening Night Ball on Saturday, December 3 before the clock strikes midnight! To purchase tickets and learn more, please visit musical.org.

The original Broadway production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella opened in 2013, and will make its first-ever MTW debut this winter. Audiences of all ages will be humming along to some of the most beloved songs from iconic songwriting duo, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award-nominee Douglas Carter Beane. With a preview show on December 2, the official opening night on December 3, and a special ASL-interpreted performance on December 9, there are 13 chances to experience the final MTW production of 2022, sure to be full of magic, romance, and perfect for the whole family!

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

December 2, Friday: 8:00 pm (Preview Night)

December 3, Saturday: 8:00 pm

December 4, Sunday: 1:00 pm

December 8, Thursday: 7:30 pm

December 9, Friday: 8:00 pm (ASL Night)

December 10, Saturday: 2:00pm / 8:00 pm

December 11, Sunday: 1:00 pm / 6:00 pm

December 16, Friday: 8:00 pm

December 17, Saturday: 2:00pm / 8:00 pm

December 18, Sunday: 1:00 pm

WHERE:

Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach

6200 E Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815

TICKETS:

Tickets are available now and range from $20 - $120

Purchase online at musical.org or call 562-856-1999

$15 student rush tickets available at the door 1 hour prior to showtime, with ID

ASL interpreted performance will be Friday, December 9

More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org.

Photo Credit: Kevin Roznowski Photography