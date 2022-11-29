Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Tickets on Sale Now for Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Musical Theatre West

Tickets on Sale Now for Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Musical Theatre West

MTW’s premiere of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella will run on select dates, December 2 - December 18, 2022 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

Nov. 29, 2022  

Celebrate the holidays with a magical modern twist on history's most famous fairytale! Long Beach's premier musical theater company, Musical Theatre West, will debut its production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella this December, enchanting audiences of all ages with an updated take on the classic fairytale. MTW's premiere of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will run on select dates, December 2 - December 18, 2022 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the Cal State Long Beach campus. Get tickets to the official Opening Night Ball on Saturday, December 3 before the clock strikes midnight! To purchase tickets and learn more, please visit musical.org.

The original Broadway production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella opened in 2013, and will make its first-ever MTW debut this winter. Audiences of all ages will be humming along to some of the most beloved songs from iconic songwriting duo, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award-nominee Douglas Carter Beane. With a preview show on December 2, the official opening night on December 3, and a special ASL-interpreted performance on December 9, there are 13 chances to experience the final MTW production of 2022, sure to be full of magic, romance, and perfect for the whole family!

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

  • December 2, Friday: 8:00 pm (Preview Night)

  • December 3, Saturday: 8:00 pm

  • December 4, Sunday: 1:00 pm

  • December 8, Thursday: 7:30 pm

  • December 9, Friday: 8:00 pm (ASL Night)

  • December 10, Saturday: 2:00pm / 8:00 pm

  • December 11, Sunday: 1:00 pm / 6:00 pm

  • December 16, Friday: 8:00 pm

  • December 17, Saturday: 2:00pm / 8:00 pm

  • December 18, Sunday: 1:00 pm

WHERE:

  • Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach

6200 E Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815

TICKETS:

  • Tickets are available now and range from $20 - $120

  • Purchase online at musical.org or call 562-856-1999

  • $15 student rush tickets available at the door 1 hour prior to showtime, with ID

  • ASL interpreted performance will be Friday, December 9

  • More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org.

Photo Credit: Kevin Roznowski Photography




GAME OF THRONES Live Concert to Return to the Hollywood Bowl Photo
GAME OF THRONES Live Concert to Return to the Hollywood Bowl
The immersive live concert produced by Live Nation will have Djawadi conducting The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra as they perform the iconic live music from all eight seasons from the blockbuster hit HBO® series including the “Main Title Theme,” “Light of the Seven,” “The Night King” and more.
Ensemble Theatre Company Is Accepting Applications For 6th Annual Young Playwrights Festiv Photo
Ensemble Theatre Company Is Accepting Applications For 6th Annual Young Playwrights Festival
Ensemble Theatre Company, Santa Barbara's professional theater, is now accepting applications for its 6th Annual Young Playwrights' Festival for aspiring writers aged 14-19.
Write Act Rep Presents the World Premiere of PIECE OF MIND At The Brickhouse Theatre, Open Photo
Write Act Rep Presents the World Premiere of PIECE OF MIND At The Brickhouse Theatre, Opens December 10
PIECE OF MIND, a play by playwright Emma Wood, will be performed by Write Act Rep from December 10th, 2022 – January 29th, 2023, at the Brickhouse Theatre in North Hollywood. Produced by Write Act's award-winning creative team members: Producing artistic director John Lant, producer Tamra Pica with play direction by Susan C. Hunter.
California Repertory Company Presents LOVE & INFORMATION Photo
California Repertory Company Presents LOVE & INFORMATION
Be prepared for a kaleidoscopic exploration of a world full of chaos, alienation, and miscommunication in Love & Information, written by Caryl Churchill and directed by Jessica Hanna, which will open at the CSULB Studio Theater on Thursday, December 1st, at 7:30 p.m. Performances will continue through Saturday, December 10th at 7:30 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Cinema Audio Society To Honor Alejandro González Iñárritu With Filmmaker Award At 59th Annual CAS AwardsCinema Audio Society To Honor Alejandro González Iñárritu With Filmmaker Award At 59th Annual CAS Awards
November 29, 2022

Alejandro González Iñárritu will receive the Cinema Audio Society's Filmmaker of the Year honor at the 59th CAS Awards on Saturday, March 4, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel.
Tickets on Sale Now for Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Musical Theatre WestTickets on Sale Now for Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Musical Theatre West
November 29, 2022

Celebrate the holidays with a magical modern twist on history’s most famous fairytale! Long Beach’s premier musical theater company, Musical Theatre West, will debut its production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella this December, enchanting audiences of all ages with an updated take on the classic fairytale.
Odyssey Theatre to Present 6th Annual, 6-Week DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY FestivalOdyssey Theatre to Present 6th Annual, 6-Week DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY Festival
November 29, 2022

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will kick off 2023 with its sixth annual Dance at the Odyssey festival, once again celebrating new and cutting edge contemporary dance in Los Angeles.
Ensemble Theatre Company Is Accepting Applications For 6th Annual Young Playwrights FestivalEnsemble Theatre Company Is Accepting Applications For 6th Annual Young Playwrights Festival
November 29, 2022

Ensemble Theatre Company, Santa Barbara's professional theater, is now accepting applications for its 6th Annual Young Playwrights' Festival for aspiring writers aged 14-19.
Write Act Rep Presents the World Premiere of PIECE OF MIND At The Brickhouse Theatre, Opens December 10Write Act Rep Presents the World Premiere of PIECE OF MIND At The Brickhouse Theatre, Opens December 10
November 28, 2022

PIECE OF MIND, a play by playwright Emma Wood, will be performed by Write Act Rep from December 10th, 2022 – January 29th, 2023, at the Brickhouse Theatre in North Hollywood. Produced by Write Act's award-winning creative team members: Producing artistic director John Lant, producer Tamra Pica with play direction by Susan C. Hunter.
share