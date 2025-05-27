Tickets On Sale Now for Disney and Pixar's ELIO at the El Capitan Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney and Pixar’s newest animated feature, “Elio” lands at the El Capitan Theatre June 20 through July 20. Before the movie, guests can experience an all-new Light and Projection Experience and take photos at our photo op and mural wall!



Guests can be among the first to see “Elio” with our early access screenings on Wednesday June 18 with screenings at 4pm in 3D and 7pm in 2D.



A Fan Event screening for Disney and Pixar’s “Elio” will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, June 20. Tickets are $50 and include a reusable water bottle, popcorn, fountain beverage, and event credential.



A special Intergalactic Pack is available for $125 and includes four tickets, four 84oz popcorn bags, and four 24oz fountain beverages. Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.



Daily showtimes for Disney and Pixar’s “Elio” June 20 through July 20 in 2D are 10:00am, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, and 9:55pm. 3D screenings are available daily at 1pm. Tickets are $22 for adults and $19 for children and seniors.



Sensory Inclusive Screenings are available Saturday July 12 at 1pm in 3D and Thursday July 17 at 7pm in 2D. Open Caption screenings are available Sunday July 13 at 4pm and Wednesday July 16 at 7pm. Spanish Dubbed screenings are available Tuesday July 15 at 7pm and Saturday July 19 at 4pm.



Photo credit: 2025 Disney/Pixar

