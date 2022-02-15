Tickets Now on Sale for Spring and Summer Productions at Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse has announced that tickets are now on sale for the West Coast premiere of Ann - written by and starring Holland Taylor and directed by Benjamin Endsley Klein from March 22 through April 24, The Los Angeles premiere of the Richard Nelson, Richard Pevear, and Larissa Volokhonsky translation of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya from June 1 through June 26, and direct from Broadway, Special Tony Award recipient freestyle love supreme, conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, from July 12 through August 7.



Tickets for all three shows are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.



Pasadena Playhouse has created a limited quantity of 3-play Membership packages available for those interested in all three productions, starting at just $150. Membership information can be found at pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Tough as nails. Funny as hell. Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor (The Practice, Legally Blonde and Two and a Half Men) brings the legendary Ann Richards to the stage in this dynamo Tony-nominated performance that captures the fire, heart, and brains of Ann herself. Ann's down home charm and passion for fair play fuel her uncanny leadership and capacity for caring. Always ready with a laugh out loud zinger or a telling observation, this superstar in Texas politics ultimately became a national figure. A vividly remembered force of nature, Ann continues to inspire us still.

This exhilarating revival of Uncle Vanya pairs one of the greatest plays ever written with the world's most celebrated translators of Russian literature. After years of caring for their family's crumbling estate, Vanya and his niece receive an unexpected visit from his brother-in-law and his alluring wife. When hidden passions and tumultuous frustrations come to a boil in the heat of the Russian summer, their lives threaten to come undone. Comic, cutting, and true to life, this translation of Uncle Vanya provides an up-close, conversational-style encounter with a classic drama that every theater-lover must see.

Before Hamilton, before In the Heights, there was freestyle love supreme, a 2020 Special Tony Award Recipient. Now - direct from Broadway - the hip-hop musical phenomenon from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale arrives at Pasadena Playhouse! Using cues from the audience, the cast takes you on a hip-hop comedy ride where no two performances are the same. "Just as you were thinking that life has no rhyme nor reason, along comes freestyle love supreme to pump you full of hope." - The New York Times



freestyle love supreme is conceived by Anthony Veneziale, created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, directed by Thomas Kail and produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman.



Ann



Written by and starring Holland Taylor

Directed by Benjamin Endsley Klein



Venue: Pasadena Playhouse, 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101



Dates: Wednesday, March 22 to Sunday, April 24

Tickets: Tickets start at $30

Online -- pasadenaplayhouse.org

By phone at 626-356-7529

In person -- Pasadena Playhouse Box Office, located at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101



Information: For more information on all productions at Pasadena Playhouse visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.



Performance Schedule:

Wednesday-Friday evenings at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m; Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Additional performance on Tuesday, March 22 at 8:00 p.m.

No performance Sunday, March 27

Sunday, April 24 closing night performance at 7:00 p.m.





Uncle Vanya



by Anton Chekhov

Translated by Richard Nelson, Richard Pevear, and Larissa Volokhonsky



Venue: Pasadena Playhouse, 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101



Dates: Wednesday, June 1 to Sunday, June 26





Tickets: Prices start at $30

Online -- PasadenaPlayhouse.org

By phone at 626-356-7529

In person -- Pasadena Playhouse Box Office, located at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101



Performance Schedule: Wednesday-Friday evenings at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m; Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

No 7:00 p.m. performance on Sunday, June 12

Additional performance on Tuesday, June 21 at 8:00





freestyle love supreme



Conceived by Anthony Veneziale

Created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale

Directed by Thomas Kail

Produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda,

Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman



Venue: Pasadena Playhouse, 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101



Dates: Tuesday, July 12 to Sunday, August 7



Tickets: Tickets start at $30

Online -- pasadenaplayhouse.org

By phone at 626-356-7529

In person -- Pasadena Playhouse Box Office, located at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101



Performance Schedule:

Tuesday-Friday evenings at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m; Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.