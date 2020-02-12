Three-Month ABBARAMA Residency Announced At The Bourbon Room

The Bourbon Room, home to Rock of Ages and the best night out in Hollywood, is hosting a 3 Month Residency of ABBARAMA beginning on Tuesday, March 10.

Every other Tuesday through May, ABBARAMA will energize audiences to sing-along to all your favorite ABBA songs - Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Take A Chance on Me, Super Trouper, Waterloo, The Winner Takes it All and so many more!

Few bands have withstood the test of time with the strength of ABBA. The music of this Swedish pop band has withstood multiple genre changes in radio based on their focus of catchy melodies and fine crafting of songs. The band received international stardom during a time when music stardom was earned through huge record sales (the band has sold more than 375 million in albums and singles) and sold-out tours.

For those unable to experience the live excitement of ABBA, ABBARAMA is now making this dream a reality.

Billed as the Modern ABBA Experience, ABBARAMA has quickly become the preeminent performing group of its kind; in no small part because of the incredible talent it possesses. With music industry notables including show producer Sweden's Josephine Forsman (Sahara Hotnights, Robyn), creative art and video director KII Arens (Lady Gaga, Elton John, Katy Perry) and music producer Greg Collins (U2, Gwen Stefani) helping to craft the group's presentation, the musicians on stage have manifested the very spirit of this latter twentieth century hit machine.

Decades removed from the original ABBA, ABBARAMA is magnificently and eerily spot on for this band which has proven to be much more than simply a tribute band. Playing to massive crowds in America, Japan, Australia, and beyond, ABBARAMA is experiencing their own moment in the spotlight of pop music culture.

"All of us grew up on ABBA, they've had an enormous impact on us," says Swedish Show Producer Josephine Forsman. "While we stay true to the songs of ABBA we're also infusing various contemporary inspirations like Tove Lo, Natasha Bedingfield and many more into our sound and live show"

"We love ABBA and we love to Rock, we bring all styles of music we love to the unique sound of ABBARAMA" says Swedish guitar player Adam Skeppar.

Maybe it's that ABBARAMA takes us back to a less complicated time. Maybe it's that we love these songs. But more likely, it's the combination of this with the fact that there is a younger generation of gifted musicians who are able to present this timeless music with the talent and invigorating energy that captures the original hope of these songs.

ABBARAMA is the perfect compliment to The Bourbon Room's Rock of Ages Hollywood, a show that takes you back to the times of big bands with big egos, big guitar solos, and even bigger hair! A hilarious, feel-good love story, you'll laugh and sing along to some of the 80' greatest hits, like Every Rose Has Its Thorn, Don't Stop Believin and more. For tickets, showtimes and more information, visit RockOfAgesHollywood.com.

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abbarama-tickets-93022736509





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You