Theatre West Presents Virtual Show THESE, OUR ACTORS Now Through August

Theatre West, the 59-year-old professional mid-sized theatre based in Hollywood, presents the talented actors of The Shakespeare Workshop under the direction of Nick McDow Musleh in a series of videos available throughout August on the Theatre West Los Angeles YouTube Channel. There is no charge to view these videos but, as Theatre West is a non-profit organization, your voluntary donations will be gratefully accepted.

The series of videos is entitled These, Our Actors. Each video features a sequence of Shakespearean monologues drawn from the Bard's comedies, tragedies, history plays, and poetry.

What the three videos have in common (besides Shakespeare) are casts of actors passionately devoted to the source material and its author. The videos can be most easily accessed by going to the Theatre West website (http://theatrewest.org) and locating the buttons that link to each of the three videos in the series.

The videos are as follows:

Act One: A Dream of Passion. Cast: Seemah Wilder, Sara Shearer, Robert Christophe, Benjamin Scuglia, Sandra Tucker. 18 minutes.

Act Two: This Insubstantial Pageant. Cast : Dianne Travis, Suzanne Collins, Maria Kress, Jill Jones, Joe Nassi. 13 minutes.

Act Three : The World May Witness. Cast: Emily Unnasch, Nick McDow Musleh, Paula K. Long, Mary Elizabeth Somers, Michael Van Duzer. 15 minutes.

Texts by William Shakespeare. Directed by Nick McDow Musleh. Produced by Jill Jones and Michael Van Duzer. Cinematography and sound: Jo Neal Alvarez. Camera assistant: Joe Nassi. Editor: Keara Burton. Theatre West Managing Director: Eugene Hutchins.

These, Our Actors has been made possible through a generous grant from The Peter Glenville Foundation.

If you're a Shakespeare fan, you'll particularly enjoy these three short YouTube programs. If you're new to Shakespeare, These, Our Actors provide an ideal first Shakespearience.

When you view These, Our Actors, subscribe to the Theatre West Los Angeles YouTube Channel. It's free to subscribe, and you'll discover a variety of wonderful entertainment awaits you.