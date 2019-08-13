Theater Under The Stars Presents ATHENA

Aug. 13, 2019  

Theater Under The Stars will present a staged reading of "Athena" by Gracie Gardner. Directed by Kate Bergstrom.

Starring Allison Lewis-Towbes, Terry Li, Joré Aaron. With a small talkback lead by Nathalie Love and #samressler
Produced by #Emma Fassler
Lights by Josiah Davis
Sound by Zachary Lewis-Towbes

Presented outdoors on the Goldenberg Terrace, Athena is a coming-of-age comedy by critically acclaimed playwright Gracie Gardner. The 90-minute play centers around two young women, Mary Wallace and Athena: rival foil fencers who navigate the struggles of high school and womanhood in a highly competitive arena.

Presented in part with On the Verge Summer Repertory Company. $10 Fowler Museum at UCLA members, $15 general. Purchase tickets here.

Parking available in UCLA Lot 4, 398 Westwood Plaza, directly off Sunset Blvd | $13/day. Rideshare drop-off 305 Royce Drive.



