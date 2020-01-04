The Whitefire Theatre presents SOLOFEST 2020, the largest solo theater festival on the West Coast. Now in its 8th year, SOLOFEST 2020 brings 80 shows in 90 days celebrating solo artists from around the globe - each story-teller sharing their compelling and often unusual take on life. SOLOFEST 2020 runs January 4 - March 28.

January shows include Ladies First written by Kristin Dennis and Bob Garrett, directed by Bob Garrett performed by Kristin Dennis; One Hump Heart written, directed and performed by Rob Zaleski; The Jew in the Ashram, written and performed by Amanda Miller, directed by Rachel Evans; Chemo Barbie written and performed by Heather Keller, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; Baccalaureate written, directed and performed by Saurabh Kikani; You're Good For Nothing, I'll Milk The Cow Myself written and performed by Natacha Ruck, directed by David For; Too Old, Too Asian, Too Short written and performed by Pamela Najera, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; Wild Son, The Testimony of Christian Brando written and directed by Champ Clark, performed by John Mese; Getting There! written, directed and performed by Rebecca O'Brien; Deer Woman: An Autobiographical Fairytale of an Exotic Dancer written and performed by Megan Rippey, directed by Valerie Hager; It's Only Lipstick written and performed by Claudia di Martino, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; Traveling With Angels written, directed and performed by Rene Pena; Wild At Hart written and performed by Kamakshi Hart, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; Fertile written and performed by Heather Dowling, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; Tales of Modern Motherhood, Part 2 written, directed and performed by Pam Levin; and The Long Goodbye. A Mother Who Can't Remember, A Daughter Who Can't Forget written and performed by Mattilyn Rochester Kravitz, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

SOLOFEST 2020 Show dates and times vary. Ticket range $15 - $30. For tickets and information visit www.whitefiretheatre.com . The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Blvd., in Sherman Oaks, California 91423.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You