The Wallis Will Present the U.S. Premiere of ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS
The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents the U.S. Premiere of Plush Theatricals in Association with Wise Children Production of ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS, a new musical experience, from Tuesday, March 17 through Sunday, March 29, 2020, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. Several members of the creative team from The Wallis' inaugural season hit presentation of Kneehigh's Brief Encounter are reunited for this new musical production, with book and direction by acclaimed adaptor/director Emma Rice (also Kneehigh's The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk), lyrics by Christopher Dimond and music by Michael Kooman, the show played to rave reviews at Shakespeare's Globe and now makes its way to its first appearance "across the pond" at The Wallis. Romantics Anonymous, based on the film Les Émotifs Anonymes, written by Jean-Pierre Améris and Philippe Blasband, is the unusual love story of Angélique, maker of beautiful chocolates carefully infused with all the emotion that seems to overwhelm her in daily life, and Jean-René, who runs a chocolate factory that is running out of steam, rather like his own existence. Both seek help from the usual sources: Jean-René favors self-help tapes, and Angélique joins a support group, Les Émotifs Anonymes. When she takes a job in Jean-René's struggling factory, a fragile love affair unfolds. Financial Times described Romantics Anonymous as "a gentle, joyous, melt-in-the-mouth show," The London Times said it was, "A sweetly funny, gorgeously tender musical rom-com," and The Guardian called it, "a multifaceted gem, chock-full of love, generosity and joy." Rice received the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre award at the 2019 UK Theatre Awards.
Starring as Jean-René is Olivier nominee Marc Antolin (Little Shop of Horrors), who last appeared at The Wallis as Marc Chagall in The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, described as an "enchanting production" (Los Angeles Times). He is joined by Carly Bawden (Ghost Quartet) as Angélique, both reprising their roles from the 2017 production at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in London. The cast also features Brett Brown (Dear World), Me'sha Bryan (Caroline, Or Change), Harry Hepple (Follies), Laura Jane Matthewson (Dogfight), Sandra Marvin (Waitress), Craig Pinder (Fiddler on the Roof), and Gareth Snook (Wise Children)
"Emma Rice's gift for storytelling and her groundbreaking, uplifting and socially relevant work has made a significant impact on contemporary theatre," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "Romantics Anonymous, her latest production, is truly a delicious love story with wonderful music and lyrics by Kooman and Dimond. You will certainly leave the theater with a smile on your face."
This production is made possible with generous support from Meeghan and Michael Nemeroff.
Tickets ($39-99) are on sale now (prices subject to change). The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Romantics.
Details
WHAT:
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Presents the U.S. Premiere of
Plush Theatricals in Association with Wise Children Production of
ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS
Book by Emma Rice
Lyrics by Christopher Dimond, Music by Michael Kooman
Directed by Emma Rice
Based on the Film Les Émotifs Anonymes written by Jean-Pierre Améris and Philippe Blasband
CAST:
Jean-René Marc Antolin
Angélique Carly Bawden
Salesman/Fred/Swing Brett Brown
Suzanne/Mimi Me'sha Bryan
Ludo/Loizeau/Remi Harry Hepple
Magda/Brigitte/Dr. Maxim Sandra Marvin
Young Woman/Self-Help Tape/Swing Laura Jane Matthewson
Father/Pierre/Receptionist Craig Pinder
Mercier/Mumbler/Marini Gareth Snook
MUSICIANS:
Musical Director & Piano Tom Brady
Cello Sarah Bowler
Woodwind Sophie Creaner
Percussion Mike Parkin
CREATIVE TEAM:
Direction and Book Emma Rice
Original Screenwriters Jean-Pierre Améris, Philippe Blasband
Lyricist Christopher Dimond
Composer Michael Kooman
Choreography Etta Murfitt
Orchestration Simon Hale
Lighting Design Malcolm Rippeth
Sound Design Simon Baker
Casting Sam Jones CDG
Scenic Design based on an original design byLez Brotherston
WHEN:
Tuesday, March 17 through Sunday, March 29, 2020
Weekdays 7:30 pm; Saturdays, 2:00 and 7:30 pm; Sundays, 2:00 and 7:00 pm
RUN TIME:
Running time is two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission
WHERE:
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Bram Goldsmith Theater
9390 N. Santa Monica Boulevard
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
TICKET PRICES AND INFORMATION:
$39-99 (prices subject to change)
TheWallis.org/Romantics
310.746.4000
Box Office - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Services
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210