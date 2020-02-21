The Wallis Will Present the U.S. Premiere of ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents the U.S. Premiere of Plush Theatricals in Association with Wise Children Production of ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS, a new musical experience, from Tuesday, March 17 through Sunday, March 29, 2020, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. Several members of the creative team from The Wallis' inaugural season hit presentation of Kneehigh's Brief Encounter are reunited for this new musical production, with book and direction by acclaimed adaptor/director Emma Rice (also Kneehigh's The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk), lyrics by Christopher Dimond and music by Michael Kooman, the show played to rave reviews at Shakespeare's Globe and now makes its way to its first appearance "across the pond" at The Wallis. Romantics Anonymous, based on the film Les Émotifs Anonymes, written by Jean-Pierre Améris and Philippe Blasband, is the unusual love story of Angélique, maker of beautiful chocolates carefully infused with all the emotion that seems to overwhelm her in daily life, and Jean-René, who runs a chocolate factory that is running out of steam, rather like his own existence. Both seek help from the usual sources: Jean-René favors self-help tapes, and Angélique joins a support group, Les Émotifs Anonymes. When she takes a job in Jean-René's struggling factory, a fragile love affair unfolds. Financial Times described Romantics Anonymous as "a gentle, joyous, melt-in-the-mouth show," The London Times said it was, "A sweetly funny, gorgeously tender musical rom-com," and The Guardian called it, "a multifaceted gem, chock-full of love, generosity and joy." Rice received the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre award at the 2019 UK Theatre Awards.

Starring as Jean-René is Olivier nominee Marc Antolin (Little Shop of Horrors), who last appeared at The Wallis as Marc Chagall in The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, described as an "enchanting production" (Los Angeles Times). He is joined by Carly Bawden (Ghost Quartet) as Angélique, both reprising their roles from the 2017 production at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in London. The cast also features Brett Brown (Dear World), Me'sha Bryan (Caroline, Or Change), Harry Hepple (Follies), Laura Jane Matthewson (Dogfight), Sandra Marvin (Waitress), Craig Pinder (Fiddler on the Roof), and Gareth Snook (Wise Children)

"Emma Rice's gift for storytelling and her groundbreaking, uplifting and socially relevant work has made a significant impact on contemporary theatre," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "Romantics Anonymous, her latest production, is truly a delicious love story with wonderful music and lyrics by Kooman and Dimond. You will certainly leave the theater with a smile on your face."

This production is made possible with generous support from Meeghan and Michael Nemeroff.

Tickets ($39-99) are on sale now (prices subject to change). The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Romantics.

Details

WHAT:



Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Presents the U.S. Premiere of

Plush Theatricals in Association with Wise Children Production of

ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS

Book by Emma Rice

Lyrics by Christopher Dimond, Music by Michael Kooman

Directed by Emma Rice

Based on the Film Les Émotifs Anonymes written by Jean-Pierre Améris and Philippe Blasband

CAST:

Jean-René Marc Antolin

Angélique Carly Bawden

Salesman/Fred/Swing Brett Brown

Suzanne/Mimi Me'sha Bryan

Ludo/Loizeau/Remi Harry Hepple

Magda/Brigitte/Dr. Maxim Sandra Marvin

Young Woman/Self-Help Tape/Swing Laura Jane Matthewson

Father/Pierre/Receptionist Craig Pinder

Mercier/Mumbler/Marini Gareth Snook

MUSICIANS:

Musical Director & Piano Tom Brady

Cello Sarah Bowler

Woodwind Sophie Creaner

Percussion Mike Parkin

CREATIVE TEAM:

Direction and Book Emma Rice

Original Screenwriters Jean-Pierre Améris, Philippe Blasband

Lyricist Christopher Dimond

Composer Michael Kooman

Choreography Etta Murfitt

Orchestration Simon Hale

Lighting Design Malcolm Rippeth

Sound Design Simon Baker

Casting Sam Jones CDG

Scenic Design based on an original design byLez Brotherston

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 17 through Sunday, March 29, 2020

Weekdays 7:30 pm; Saturdays, 2:00 and 7:30 pm; Sundays, 2:00 and 7:00 pm

RUN TIME:

Running time is two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission

WHERE:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Bram Goldsmith Theater

9390 N. Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

TICKET PRICES AND INFORMATION:

$39-99 (prices subject to change)

TheWallis.org/Romantics

310.746.4000

Box Office - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Services

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210





