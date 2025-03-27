The Wallis Will Host Spring Family Fest and Family Friendly Show THE PAPER ESCAPER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wallis will continue to offer their seasonal Family Fest events with Spring Family Fest and performances of The Paper Escaper on Saturday, April 5. The Paper Escaper will have performances at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM in the Lovelace Studio Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (The Wallis).

The Wallis continues to offer free events for families and young audiences. Inspired by The Wallis’ popular Sunday Funday events, Family Fest brings even more fun with various interactive activities and performances at different locations across The Wallis' beautiful campus.

Family Fest favorite Parker Bent returns with his smart, sophisticated, and playful original songs that captivate over 450 kids weekly in Los Angeles preschools. With music featured on NPR and Disney Radio, and accolades from LA Parent Magazine and the Parents’ Choice Foundation, Parker’s performances are a must-see.

Animal Cracker Conspiracy (ACC), the innovative puppet company led by Bridget Rountree and Iain Gunn, pushes the boundaries of live kinetic expression. Their hybrid performances blend fine art, puppetry, performance art, and stilt walking, offering a mesmerizing and thought-provoking experience for all ages.

The Paper Escaper performances will take place on the same day at 11:00AM or 2:00PM. This bright new work from Terrapin Puppet Theatre tells a story of determination, friendship and the power of following your own path.

Benny, the plucky puppet protagonist in The Paper Escaper, knows they are destined for greater things than a simple pop-up book. In a world that’s trying to squash Benny between its pages – from a wily dancing fire to a disillusioned illustrator – Benny will need the help of a new friend to achieve their dreams.

Comments