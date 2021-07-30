The Third Annual French Riviera Film Festival Celebrates George Chakiris, Caroline Lagerfelt and Eric Roberts

The third annual French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) culminated on Bastille Day, July 14, 2021, with an intimate yet ultra-glamorous awards soirée at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

At the exclusive reception at Bar Nineteen12, a special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Oscar-winning actor George Chakiris and Industry Excellence Awards were given to actors Caroline Lagerfelt and Eric Roberts.

The 2021 FRFF Winners were announced earlier in the day at a special online awards ceremony that aired on It's A Short. The awards, hosted by Jezlan Moyet, featured performances by DJ Gotta, Medi eM & Dustin Quick and Grammy-winning artist Paulina Aguirre.

Each year, FRFF celebrates short film and short-form content from around the globe, featuring the works of filmmakers from more than 20 countries. This year, the finalists were screened on July 12 and 13 on ItsAShort.com.

The 2021 award recipients are:

Next year, the festival will follow the Festival de Cannes' lead and hold the event once again, in person, in May 2022 in the South of France. Submissions for 2022 are now open on Film Freeway: https://filmfreeway.com/FrenchRivieraFilmFestival

FRFF also held the fourth annual "Global Entertainment Showcase" to kick off the festival, on July 11. The showcase, usually held live in the International Village at the Palais des Festival in Cannes, was held online this year.

First launched in 2019 during the time period of the Festival de Cannes, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms. Each year, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the world to participate in the by invitation only event that includes screenings, panels, gala receptions and a closing awards ceremony. Attendees and participants include filmmakers, industry executives, celebrities, media and influencers.

Photo/Video Credit: FRFF/Eric Minh Swenson