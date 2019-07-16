The Soraya Announces Single Tickets Now On Sale for 2019/2020 Season

Single tickets for The Soraya's 2019-2020 season are now on sale at thesoraya.org.

The Soraya's season offerings include performances by Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet's The Nutcracker, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano, The Count Basie Orchestra, Joshua Bell, Jonathan Biss, Cirque Éloize, Kurt Elling, Farruquito, Nelson Freire, Mandy Gonzalez, The Jerusalem Quartet, Bettye Lavette, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, La Marisoul, Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra, Quinteto Astor Piazzolla, Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, Lahav Chani, Ballet West's Giselle, Luciana Souza, Step Afrika!, Christian Tetzlaff, Chucho Valdés, YAMATO - The Drummers of Japan, a rare performance of Randy Newman's Faust: The Concert, and Ava DuVernay's film Selma with live score by Jason Moran and New West Symphony.



The Soraya's 19-20 Season will also feature special performances centered around the cultural initiative, Violins of Hope, which features a collection of over 60 stringed instruments from the Holocaust that were rescued and restored that will come to Los Angeles for the first time.

Violins of Hope brings together four symphonic orchestras, a major heritage museum and The Soraya, one of Los Angeles' leading performing arts centers, to help educate and connect audiences - through music and culture - about one of the most impactful events of recent history.



These instruments will come to Los Angeles for the first time March 22 to April 26, 2020 for a month-long series of concerts, exhibits, and student educational programming; the collection has become widely known featured in the documentary, Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust, and a book Violins of Hope: Violins of the Holocaust-Instruments of Hope and Liberation in Mankind's Darkest Hour. For a complete schedule and more information, please visit The Violins of Hope at TheSoraya.org.



Thor Steingraber, Executive Director of The Soraya, said "Our 2019-2020 takes its inspiration from Violins of Hope, this season's signature event, which celebrates the triumph of the human spirit. It is a season of hope, renewal and exploration which includes jazz great and MacArthur fellow Jason Moran, with New West Symphony, performing his score for Ava DuVernay's Selma, evoking Dr. Martin Luther King amidst an infusion in a season of Beethoven. Hecho in Las Americás continues our exploration of 'Music Knows No Borders.' We also have some of the great performing artists of our time - Quinteto Astor Piazzolla, Bettye Lavette, Chucho Valdés, Joshua Bell, Kurt Elling, and the Count Basie Orchestra celebrating Ella Fitzgerald.



"Finally, we are working with LA's own Randy Newman to bring his legendary musical, Faust, back to the stage next spring. We look forward to welcoming our longtime patrons and new audiences to The Soraya, our beautiful and inviting artistic hub on the CSUN/Northridge campus."



2019/2020 season at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts



A full list of all the 2019/20 Season Events is below. Single tickets are now are available at TheSoraya.org or by calling (818) 677-3000. The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts is located on the campus of California State University, Northridge (CSUN), 18111 Nordhoff Street Northridge, CA 91330-8448, at the corner of Nordhoff and Lindley.

