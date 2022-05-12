The Music Center's Free Dance DTLA Returns Friday Nights This Summer

The Music Center's Dance DTLA series is back for a full season of dancing under the stars on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center most Friday nights this summer! Eventgoers can dance the night away to various dance styles from June 3 through September 2, 2022, between 7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

The Music Center's Dance DTLA offers free nights of dancing and dance lessons with each Friday evening focusing on a different genre (schedule below). Top L.A. dance instructors in Salsa, Bollywood, Colombian Cumbia, Disco, Bachata and more, will provide beginner dance lessons with easy-to-follow steps so guests can hit the dance floor to practice some new moves.

Following the dance lessons, The Music Center will open the floor for guests to boogie the night away to live DJ sets to keep the party vibe going. No dance experience necessary!

To learn more visit musiccenter.org/dancedtla.