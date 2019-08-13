The Grove Theatre Stage Welcomes 90's Tribute Bands
Re-live three of the 90's biggest albums by three of the decades biggest bands as Blink-180TRUE, Green ToDay & Weezerton perform a very special anniversary concert, highlighting the legendary albums of their respective bands.
Blink-180TRUE plays "Enema of the State" - 20 year anniversary
Green ToDay plays "Dookie" - 25 year anniversary
Weezerton plays "The Blue Album" - 25 year anniversary
If you have never seen or if you want to re-live the Blink-182, Green Day & Weezer concert experience, this show is sure to provide the next best thing. These three nationally touring tribute bands playing these legendary albums in their entirety makes this show a once in a lifetime concert experience you will not want to miss.
I Love the 90s starts at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $28, 33 and $38 and can be purchased by calling (909) 920-4343, by visiting The Grove box office or on our website at www.grovetheatre.com. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street, Upland, CA 91786.