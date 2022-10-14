Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Elite Theatre Company to Present THE COVER OF LIFE Beginning This Month

The play will run Friday, October 21st with a final performance on Sunday, November 21st.

Oct. 14, 2022 Â 
The Elite Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of The Cover of LIFE - a play by R.T. Robinson directed by Patrick T. Rogers. The production runs for five weekends beginning Friday, October 21st, 2022.

Tood, Weetsie, and Sybill are brides in rural Louisiana in 1943. Each married a Cliffert brother. The men are off to war and a local news story about these young wives keeping the home fires burning intrigues Henry Luce. He decides that they belong on the cover of LIFE Magazine and assigns Kate Miller to the story. She has been covering the war in Europe and, though she views doing a "women's piece" as a career setback, she accepts because it will be her first cover story. Kate spends a week with the Cliffert women, and her haughty urban attitude gives way to sympathy as she begins to understand them while coming face to face with her own powerlessness in a man's world.

Filled with charm and fun, The Cover of LIFE is a deeply affecting story about the struggle for self-worth.

The play itself will run Friday, October 21st with a final performance on Sunday, November 21st. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm with a special Thursday performance on November 17th, at 8pm. Information at www.theelite.org.

The Elite Theater Company is located at 2731 Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035. Adult admission is $20.00 with discounts for Seniors, Students and Military at $17.00. Groups of 10 or more are at $10.00 each.

The Elite Theatre Company has adjusted its policy regarding COVID safety. While proof of vaccination is no longer required for audience members, we ask for cooperation, and request that unvaccinated audience members wear protective masks while inside the theater building. ALL volunteer staff and crew at the Elite Theatre Company must show proof of vaccination and boosters and will continue to wear masks for the protection of our audiences, staff, and artists. This policy shall remain in effect until further notice.

Please NOTE: Currently, only cash ticket sales at the door! No bills over $20 accepted.

The Elite Theatre Company has been entertaining, educating, and enriching its audience since 1994. After 19 seasons at the Petit Playhouse in Oxnard's Historic Heritage Square, the theatre company moved to its present, larger venue at Channel Islands Harbor Fisherman's Wharf at the site of the old Maritime Museum, a facility that elevated The Elite's ability to produce the highest quality theater in Ventura County on its Main and South stages. The Elite Theatre Company is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, as well as a proud member of the Four-Star Theater Awards Committee and the alliance of Ventura County Theaters.


