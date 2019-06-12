The Drifters And Cornell Gunter's Coasters Come to Rubicon This Week

Audiences can celebrate Father's Day weekend at Rubicon Theatre with their families at a nostalgic concert celebrating the iconic "doo-wop" sounds of THE DRIFTERS and Cornell Gunter's COASTERS, playing for 7 performances Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16.

THE DRIFTERS have been considered American treasures for decades. They were the first group to be inducted into the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame along with The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Bob Dylan and The Supremes. Their hit song "Under the Boardwalk" is the most played R&B song of all time. A writer for Rolling Stone said in the "500 Greatest Rock and Roll Performers" issue, "No group has done it this well for so long- no one, not even the Rolling Stones." Other songs made famous by THE DRIFTERS include "Up on the Roof," "Save the Last Dance for Me," "This Magic Moment," "There Goes My Baby" and "Stand By Me."

Cornell Gunter's COASTERS is one of the most entertaining "doo-wop" vocal groups of all time. The group straddles the line between music and comedy, melding musicality, undeniably funny lyrics and onstage antics - an engaging and infectious combination. Hits include "Yakety Yak," "Charlie Brown," "Poison Ivy," "Young Blood," and "Love Potion #9."

Tickets for THE DRIFTERS and Cornell Gunter's COASTERS are $65. Tickets may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs) or online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To charge by phone, call 805-667-2900.





