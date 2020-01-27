This February, the comedic musical, LIFE IN BOOBS arrives at Pico Playhouse for an exclusive, limited run. With Books & Lyrics by Casey Christensen (The Donkey Show), composed by celebrity vocal coach Rachael Lawrence (Grey's Anatomy, Glee), and conceived by Jennifer Goodman, the celebrated musical showcases true trials and tribulations of women everywhere, with original songs, comedic vignettes and dramatic monologues. LIFE IN BOOBS will run two nights only on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8 at 8:00pm in west Los Angeles.

LIFE IN BOOBS' deals with the journeys many women face from training bras, to dating, to pumping at work, and facing breast cancer. The energetic songs incorporate humorous pieces like "C-L-E-A-V-A-G-E," "Wife Beater Tank Top," and "Suck It, Cancer" to the inspirational "I'm Diane". Cast members include Christensen along with Sherry Cola (Good Trouble, I Love Dick), Brooke Eyler, Naomi Murden (Walk of Shame, Super Single), Kyla Page Williams (Lincoln Center), and returning to the stage will be Adrienne Visnic (Bekah Brunstetter's Be A Good Little Widow).

Empowering women to have conversations about body positivity, adolesence, sex, motherhood, illness, and the power of being female, LIFE IN BOOBS embodies the core feminist while satrizing the woes of being a woman in this wild world. Through comedy and drama it highlights everything from breast cancer to pumping at work to being leered at on a daily basis. The show recently ended a premium run at Second City Hollywood and was featured on Spectrum News as well as LA Weekly's Pick of the Week.

LIFE IN BOOBS plays Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8th at 8 PM at the Pico Playhouse located at 10508 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064. Tickets are available at lifeinboobspico2020.eventbrite.com.





