The Cast of MR. BELVEDERE Reunites Via Zoom For Fans

On Friday, May 29th at 5:00pm PDT / 8:00pm EST, fans and friends will join the cast of "Mr. Belvedere" for a special Zoom Reunion - The whole family will be there; Rob Stone, Tracy Tofte Wells, Brice Beckham, Ilene Graff and Bob Uecker! The cast will be talking about making the show, favorite episodes, on-set practical jokes, and they will answer all the fans questions.



The hit series which ran a half a season longer than "The Brady Bunch" and a year and a half longer than "The Partridge Family," "Mr Belvedere" was a popular 1980s sitcom based on the Gwen Davenport novel "Belvedere," which in turn was thrice adapted to the big screen. Like its earlier novel and big-screen brethren, "Mr. Belvedere" featured British butler Lynn Belvedere, who takes a job as a live-in nanny for a typical American family and records their everyday experiences in his diary for future use in writing a novel. In the 1985 small-screen version, the Owens family served as that "typical American family" and the source of fodder for Belvedere, who had previously worked as a gentry for Winston Churchill and had connections to British royalty. Family patriarch George (played by sportscaster Bob Uecker) was, in an example of art imitating life, a sportswriter; the matriarch was Marsha, a law student. The couple, who had settled in suburban Pittsburgh, had three children: awkward teenager Kevin; precocious, easily-embarrassed Heather; and mischievous prankster Wesley.



You must register in advance for this webinar: https://bit.ly/2XkBqO8



After registering, patrons and fans will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

