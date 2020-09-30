The Broad Stage Postpones Live, Indoor Performances

The Broad Stage is postponing live, indoor performances until Summer 2021 at the earliest.

Last spring, The Broad Stage announced its 2020/21 Season, hopeful that it would be able to resume in-theater performances in January 2021. Today, live performances remain sidelined by the pandemic. In compliance with state and county health officials, and with the guidance of Santa Monica College campus leadership, The Broad Stage is postponing live, indoor performances until Summer 2021 at the earliest.



Also, dates have not been set for the World Premiere of the mobile chamber opera, Birds in the Moon, which had been announced for Fall 2020.



The Broad Stage is planning to announce an updated performance schedule prior to the winter holidays; at that time The Broad Stage will communicate to subscribers about alternatives regarding purchased tickets.



During this hiatus for in-person programming, The Broad Stage is continuing its work of curating a robust mix of virtual and outdoor programs for the months ahead. These will build on its current digital offerings, including The Journey, a newly commissioned work from world-renowned mentalist Scott Silven beginning Tuesday, October 20.



For more information please visit thebroadstage.org.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You