The Broad Stage Announces Expanded ASL Interpreted Performances For 19/20 Season
The Broad Stage announces an expanded number of American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances for the 2019-2020 season in an effort to create an inclusive environment for all audience members and ensure that as many people as possible are able to experience the magic of live performance. The first ASL interpreted performance will be The Moth Mainstage in Los Angeles on October 4.
This season The Broad Stage is offering American Sign Language interpretation at the following performances:
Oct 4 at 7:30 PM - The Moth Mainstage in Los Angeles
From one night on a Georgia porch, The Moth grew into a global phenomenon with 52 million podcast downloads and almost 600 live events annually over six continents. The Moth storytelling series presents five raconteurs telling their true stories, live and without notes, in an evening full of entertainment and enlightenment.
Dec 21 at 4:00 PM - Impro Theatre's Jane Austen UnScripted
Jane Austen wrote only six novels, but her wit and wisdom left readers pining for more. Impro Theatre's Jane Austen UnScripted gives audiences a chance to imagine the other books she might have written. Inspired by audience suggestions, Impro Theatre deftly creates a world of love-struck ladies, brooding noblemen and charming cads, and although hearts are sure to be broken, true love will win out in the end. You've seen them in the intimate space of The Edye-now witness the grandeur of Jane Austen come to fully realized life on our Main Stage for a limited run of two performances just in time for the holidays.
Jan 25 at 7:30 PM - 17 Border Crossings
Climb aboard a communist-era train from Prague to Belgrade, smuggle KFC out of Egypt, hide away in the wheel well of a transatlantic jet and bolt across the border from Mexico to the U.S. in the dead of night. These are but a few of the border crossings on the itinerary in this dazzling trip around the world with award-winning theatre director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips. Using lighting, shadows, humor and his magnetic charm, Phillips weaves a witty, enlightening and surreal examination of imaginary lines, arbitrary passports and curious customs.
Mar 29 at 2:00 PM - Red Hen Press: New Traditions
Join Red Hen Press and The Broad Stage for an afternoon of unforgettably talented trios. Francesca Bell, Francisco Aragon and Florencia Ramirez are creating new myths across the sky. Florencia writes of water and sustainability, Francisco is haunted by Rubén Darío, who created new forms, and Francesca is pushing back against what we should not write about. This poetry of reshaping is in conversation with the music of Don Davis played by the Debussy Trio. California is a place for reinvention; and in today's program, we will hear the traditional and the risk-taking moving toward each other.
Apr 10 at 7:30 PM - Nat Geo Live: Hidden Wild: Secrets of the Everglades
National Geographic photographer and explorer Carlton Ward Jr. travels the world-to the Amazon, Congo, Sahara and beyond-to find and document new species and conservation stories that haven't yet been told. But his latest project has him making discoveries much closer to home. An eighth-generation Floridian, he is now working to protect a little-known corridor for endangered bears, panthers-even cowboys-hidden in the shadows of the beaches and amusement parks that dominate Florida's identity.
For tickets and more information, visit www.thebroadstage.org/asl or call the box office at 310.434.3200.
The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center opened its doors in September 2008. The Broad Stage is an artist's dream and an audience's delight. Unlike any performance space in the country, it is sublimely intimate with just over 500 seats and strikingly grand at the same time-allowing eye contact with artists from the boxes to the back row-forging a new kind of artist and audience experience in Los Angeles. Boasting one of the city's largest proscenium stages, The Broad Stage offers theatre, dance, film, opera, jazz, world music, musicals, symphony and chamber orchestras, family programming, and more. Each genre features superlative talent from every generation and around the globe.
