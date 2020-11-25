The Braid to Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Author Talk and Performance Tribute to the Life of Leonard Cohen

Best selling author and biographer Michael Posner, author of the just-released Leonard Cohen, Untold Stories, which chronicles the breadth of Cohen's extraordinary life, will share stories at a new Sunday Morning with The Braid Zoom Event on Sunday, December 6, at 11:00am PT/2:00pm ET.

Posner will be joined by singer/actor Rena Strober, who appeared on Broadway (Les Mis), TV (Veep), film (Waiting in the Wings) and has done voices for Disney and Netflix animation projects. She will be performing several of Cohen's songs, including Suzanne and Hallelujah!

The Braid/JWT's Sunday Morning with The Braid event is free to attend, but The Braid hopes viewers will consider choosing a virtual ticket from its website. For the link to register and more information on how to use Zoom, visit: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org/zoom.

Posner drew from hundreds of interviews to reach beyond the Cohen of myth and reveal the unique, complex, and compelling figure of the real man. Through the memories of those who knew him best-family and friends, colleagues and contemporaries, rivals, business partners, and his many lovers-Posner's book probes deeply into both Cohen's public and private life. It also paints a portrait of an era, the social, cultural, and political revolutions that shook the 1960s.

"Poet, novelist, singer-songwriter, artist, prophet, icon-there has never been a figure like Leonard Cohen. He was a true giant in contemporary western culture, and we're very excited to be able to share these new revelations with our audience," said The Braid's Artistic Director Ronda Spinak.

"Cohen entertained and inspired people everywhere with his work. From his groundbreaking and bestselling novels, The Favourite Game and Beautiful Losers, to timeless songs such as Suzanne and Hallelujah! Cohen will always be a cherished artist," said Arlene Sarner, award-winning screenwriter and The Braid board member who will moderate the Zoom event.

Posner is the latest in a series of noteworthy and significant speakers who have shared their knowledge with The Braid audiences. Previous guests include: Rabbis Naomi Levy, Toba August and Laura Geller; LA Superior Court Judges Renee Korn and Angela J. Davis; writers Rob Eshman, Angella Nazarian, Judy Zeidler, Amelia Saltsman, Maggie Anton, Gina Nahai, Esther Amini, Jacqueline Saper; politicians Jackie Goldberg, Joy Picus, Alicia Weintraub and Laura Friedman as well as costumer Debra McGuire and numerous other artists, attorneys, composers, musicians, philanthropists, and movie and tv executives.

The Braid is the 2020 winner of The Argonaut's Best of the Westside's "Best Live Theatre Award" and The Santa Monica Daily Press award for "Most Loved" performance venue. It presents inspiring Jewish stories, art, and other programming that highlight Jewish contributions to contemporary life. Now in its 13th (bat mitzvah) season, JWT's salon theatre of original dramatic shows, each written to a specific theme, displays the diverse and eclectic community of writers, artists, and creators who celebrate Jewish life, one story at a time. Learn more about The Braid at: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org.

For virtual tickets to The Braid's Festival of Lights Celebration with a Tribute to Leonard Cohen, visit: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org/zoom.

