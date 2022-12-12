The 7th Annual International Women's Day Dance Festival to Take Place in March

The 7th Annual International Women's Day Dance Festival will be four days packed full of celebrating women dance artists through classes, performances, dialogue, connection and more!

Held annually surrounding International Women's Day on March 8th, LA-Based MashUp Contemporary Dance Company's International Women's Day Dance Festival celebrates women's achievements in dance and the arts and envisions a more equitable future for the dance industry and beyond. Providing a rare opportunity for 20+ women choreographers to present and discuss their work; facilitating thoughtful, timely dialogue on gender issues; connecting artists with women artistic leaders; and inspiring broad action towards greater gender equality, the 2023 Festival will be held at multiple venues in Los Angeles and West Hollywood from March 3-8, 2023. Dancers and dance-lovers all over Los Angeles are invited to experience and celebrate the wealth of thought and creativity coming from women in dance!

The 2023 festival will include a dance industry summit, free public movement workshop, a pop-up women-owned marketplace, performances, master classes, a Gala where two women leaders in the LA dance industry, nominated by the dance community, will be honored, and a dance film screening event. Threaded throughout the festival will be reflections and dialogue on the 2023 International Women's Day campaign theme #EmbraceEquity.

MashUp's 4-women Creative Council leadership team states that "Every year there is an almost tangible energy and robustness to this festival that brings the dance community together to celebrate and support the female-identifying voices within it. Our biggest event yet, this year's IWD dance festival is filled with diverse and dynamic programming showcasing the stories, ideas, and creativity of a multitude of awe-inspiring artists from various backgrounds."

Full Festival Registration is now available on the company's website, and individual event sign-ups will be made available in late January and early February. Participating Artists will be announced between now and early January.

The International Women's Day Dance Festival is made possible in part by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, the City of West Hollywood, the Los Angeles County Art Commission, and the California Arts Council. Full festival information, including participating artist announcements and registration, will be available at mashupdance.com/iwddancefest.

Schedule of 2023 International Women's Day Dance Festival Events

Friday, March 3, 2023 - LA Women in Dance Summit

10:30am-5pm | Fiesta Hall at Plummer Park, West Hollywood

Meet, network, and find inspiration from others in the Los Angeles dance community! Get to know more about companies, service, and advocacy organizations doing work in LA and hear from, take class, and see work from women-identifying dance leaders while making new connections in an atmosphere of empowerment. Open to all. Supported in part by a grant from the City of West Hollywood.

9:30 am - Participating Artists, Choreographers, and Full Festival Registrant Breakfast

10:30 am - Summit Welcome + Networking/Coffee/Tea

11 am -11:50 Opening Panel: #EmbraceEquity

12 pm - 1:15 - Master Class

1:30 -2:45 pm - Master Class

3 pm -3:50 - Panel and Q&A: Women Artistic Directors Share Their Career Journeys

4 pm - Open-to-the Public Performance of Works from LA-Based Women-Led Companies

Saturday, March 4, 2023

10am - 11am All-level, all-body FREE public workshop with MovedLA

10am-12pm Women-Owned Pop-Up Marketplace

Frogtown Creative | 2934 Gilroy St, Los Angeles, CA 90039

2pm (INVITE ONLY), 5pm and 8pm Choreographer Showcase Performances

Live works from 10 women-identifying contemporary-based choreographers are featured in this full-length performance, an anchor event of the festival.

LA Dance Project | 2245 E Washington, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Day of Master Classes

9am-10:30am Master Class (Instructors to be announced soon)

10:30-12pm Master Class

12:30-2pm Master Class

2pm-3:30pm Master Class

7 PM | International Women's Day Dance Festival Gala

Featuring special speaker, performances, time to honor two exemplary women in LA dance, DJ, dessert, libations, and more! Doors open at 6pm for drinks, light appetizers, and silent auction bidding. Party and celebrate women artists while helping ensure the International Women's Day Dance Festival can continue in years to come.

2934 Gilroy St, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 - International Women's Day

10-11:30am - MashUp Open Company Class with WHYTEBERG (Open to full festival registrants only)

7ï»¿ PM - International Women's Day Celebration - Dance Film Screening Event

The festival's culminating celebration is a relaxed evening of light refreshments, an inspirational speaker, and screenings of 8 selected dance films from women choreographers. Dance Films will also be made available for online viewing for 24 hours starting at 7PM Pacific

2934 Gilroy St, Los Angeles, CA 90039

About MashUp Contemporary Dance Company

Founded in 2010 and artistically led by a 4-women Creative Council, MashUp Contemporary Dance Company is committed to uplifting female-identifying artists and building community through contemporary dance.Through its annual International Women's Day Dance Festival, National Women's Equality Day celebration, Company Class Series, Choreographic Residency Program, partnership with after-school program LA's Best, and other performances and special events, the company utilizes dance to encourage critical thinking about relevant feminist philosophies, support female-identifying artists, and provide points of connection for community members to engage with artmaking.

About International Women's Day: (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality. IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organization specific.

LINKS:

Website: www.mashupdance.com/

Registration & Tickets - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214409Â®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mashupdance.com%2Fiwddancefest?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Instagram: http://instagram.com/mashupdance

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mashupdance

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UC0HXsnM4A6ImqmiCdAFqOxg