Terron Brooks' Presents THE SOUL OF BROADWAY At The MontalbÃ¡n

4 Times Entertainment in association with The Montalbán is pleased to announce the World Premiere of The Soul of Broadway - Impossible Dreams starring Terron Brooks with musical direction by Mark Vogel on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

This special one-night-only concert experience, produced by 4 Times Entertainment (creators of The Company Men), will bring a fresh perspective to Broadway songs-including classic and contemporary favorites -as Brooks reinterprets them all. The award-winning Brooks, best known for portraying Eddie Kendricks in NBC's Emmy Award-winning miniseries The Temptations, has starred on Broadway in The Lion King as Simba and Hairspray as Seaweed. Doors will open at 6:00 PM and the performance will begin at 7:00 PM on the Montalbán's main stage (1615 Vine Street, Hollywood, CA 90028). Tickets range from $15 to $50. For tickets and more on this production, please call the box office at 323-461-6999 or visit https://www.thesoulofbroadway.com.

Tickets for the inaugural production of The Soul of Broadway, which is an hour and twenty minutes and open to all ages, are priced at $15 (side orchestra), $20 (center rear orchestra) and $50 for front center orchestra VIP seats, which include a pre-show meet and greet with Brooks, the new album and a custom "Soul" SCENERY bags. Jennifer Wheeler Kahn's SCENERY bags and accessories are made from retired theatre backdrops and a portion of proceeds from every sale is donated to TDF to take kids to see theatre.

This night of reimagined songs will take audiences through a journey of love, loss, and the hope of a new tomorrow. The Soul of Broadway pulls back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to live out impossible dreams.

Brooks states, "I conceived The Soul of Broadway to take the stories of the songs outside of the Broadway musical and make them relevant to everybody, no matter where they are in life. I thought if I had a blank canvas to create I could come up with something unique and special, putting my SOUL into it. The messages and themes take a universal human form beyond genre. The show allows me to tell my story in my style woven through the iconic songs people love."

The Soul of Broadway concert will boast an array of newly arranged Broadway favorites by Mark Vogel such as a 90's R&B take on "Not While I'm Around" from Sweeney Todd, "Something's Coming" from Westside Story, sonically inspired by a mix of Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars and a stripped-down anthemic rendition of "Tomorrow" from Annie, to name a few. Vogel a BMI award-winning TV and film composer who has worked with John Stamos, The Beach Boys, Natalie Cole, Queen Latifah, Joan Rivers and Megan Hilty, is the Musical Director for The Soul of Broadway.

Helping to set the stage for the evening will be a four-piece band (featuring Gustin Flaig on drums, Zach Fenske on guitar, Simba Scott on bass and Vogel on piano), backing vocalists (Fredericka Meek, Rhett George and Natalie Machen) and international/Broadway lighting designer Jared Sayeg (Ovation and Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award Winner).

On the heels of the live spectacle, VMN Productions, Inc. will release The Soul of Broadway, Brooks' full-length album, on November 8, 2019. "In 2018, I started collaborating with Mark Vogel and we recorded 'The Impossible Dream' with just the piano and the magic happened. We were off and running to create a Terron Brooks album in sound and style that felt original although we were covering Broadway songs. I wanted this recording to be rebellious and turn songs on their head," Brooks states. Sylvia MacCalla joined Brooks and Vogel completing the arranging, producing team that saw the vision through to completion. The 10-track offering will be available digitally on all major retail outlets and will include many of the songs that audience members will hear at the live concert. Advance physical copies will be available at The Montalbán for purchase and gifted to all VIP ticket holders.

One month earlier, on October 8, 2019, 4 Times Entertainment will debut Brooks' first music video from the new album, a rock/gospel version of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Charles Hart's major work, "The Music of The Night" (https://youtu.be/OOggNddS0Ts).

For more information visit: https://www.thesoulofbroadway.com





