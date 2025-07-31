TeenTix LA Launches Awareness Campaign With Two Special Events for Southland Teens

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TeenTix LA, the youth-focused program connecting teens to Los Angeles’ cultural scene through $5 event access, has announced two upcoming events to spotlight its growing TeenTix Pass initiative. Open to all teens ages 13–19 in the Southland, the events aim to expand the program’s free digital passholder base from 4,600 to 6,500 by the end of 2025.

The TeenTix Pass—available at no cost—grants holders access to performances, exhibits, and screenings at over 35 top cultural institutions across Greater Los Angeles, including Center Theatre Group, Geffen Playhouse, The Soraya, Pasadena Playhouse, Skirball Cultural Center, and the Wende Museum, all for just $5 per ticket. Companion tickets are also available, allowing teens to attend with friends or family.

Special Events for Teens

Jazz Concert + Mixer & Artist Talk-Back

Sunday, August 31 at 3:00 PM

Sierra Madre Playhouse

Teens are invited to an exclusive event featuring Street Symphony’s jazz and vocal ensemble, known for fusing cool jazz, soul, pop, and grit. The afternoon includes a private pre-show mixer and post-show talk-back with the artists. Tickets are $5 with code TTLANIGHT at www.sierramadreplayhouse.org.

Artist-Led Gallery Tour + Collage Workshop + Lunch

Saturday, September 6 at 11:00 AM

Armory Center for the Arts, Pasadena

This free event features a private guided tour of current photography and visual art exhibits, followed by a collage workshop created specifically for TeenTix and a complimentary lunch. Reservations required at la.teentix.org.

“These events offer Southland youths a great way to experience what TeenTix LA is all about,” says Program Director Allison Whorton. “We welcome everyone—there are no requirements to participate other than age.”

Passholders describe TeenTix LA as life-changing.

“TeenTix LA has single-handedly gifted young Angelenos like me the ability to access arts and entertainment for less than the price of a Double-Double,” says Callie Pyken, age 17.

Emily Tieng, age 19, adds, “TeenTix LA sincerely aims to uplift teenagers and enable their participation in the arts… Being a part of the program is empowering.”

Hannah Gumpert, age 16, calls it “an amazing program” that’s helped her connect with both the arts and fellow teens.