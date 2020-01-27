TJ Martell Foundation's 12 Annual LA Wine Dinner Auction Raises Over $635,000 

On Thursday, January 23rd music industry leaders, celebrities, wine enthusiasts, and sommeliers came together to celebrate T.J. Martell Foundation's 12th annual Los Angeles Wine Dinner Auction & Celebration at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. There, at one of the season's most anticipated events, T.J. Martell Foundation continued their commitment to help build awareness and raise funds for cutting-edge cancer research at some of the top hospitals across the nation, including Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The evening raised $635,000 (an increase of over $85,000 from last year) and began with a wine reception, followed by a seated dinner where each table was hosted by a wine captain, who served wine from their own personal cellar and paired it with a four course meal. A live and silent auction followed, some of the auctioned items were two curated nights at The Houdini Estate (sold for $30,000.) The Wine & White Truffle Trip to Italy (sold for $25,000) and a 100 point case of wine (sold for $17,000.)

The T.J. Martell Foundation Wine Dinner Auction & Celebration was sponsored by Danny Wimmer Presents, Capgemini, Live Nation, United Recording Studios, Sound Royalties, Iberia Bank, Iveniem, OLE Imports and hosted by Los Angeles Wine Dinner & Auction co-chairs Warren Christensen (Q Prime,) Andy Gould (Spectacle Group,) Dino Paredes (Shelter Music Group,) Diarmuid Quinn (TourDForce Productions,) Rick Sales (Rick Sales Entertainment) and Eileen Sweeney (Capgemini.)

Warren Christensen commented on the event: "This is not your typical charity dinner as this one offers some of the most fun you can have in a night, more like spending the evening with good friends and making new ones. Each year we find a way to raise more money than the previous, something we're fortunate to do due to the generosity of our amazing sponsors."

2020 Los Angeles Wine Dinner guests enjoyed wines from renowned producers Sine Qua Non, Sanguis, Booker, Caduceus, Tensley, Epoch, Villa Creek, Alban, Opus One, Hourglass, Realm Cellars, Saxum, Switchback Ridge, Lewis Cellars, Palazzo Wine, Aubert, Sassicaia, Colgin-Cellars, Schrader Cellars, Scarecrow, Abreu, Bevan Cellars, Krug, Salon, Cristal, Dom Perignon, and Chateau d'Esclans, Miner Family, Marquis Sauvage Burn Cottage.

Attendees of the 12th T.J. Martell Foundation Wine Dinner & Auction celebration included Josh Groban, Neil Finn, Jenny Lewis. St. Vincent, Dr. Alan Wayne (Pediatric Hematologist-Oncologist CHLA), Bob Roux (CEO Live Nation), John Silva (Manager Foo Fighters, Beck, Jenny Lewis, St. Vincent), Danny Wimmer (Founder DWP Presents), Joe Riccitelli (President RCA), Tom Whalley (Chief Label Officer Concord), Mike Easterlin (Co-President Elektra Music Group), Andrew Jeffries (EVP iHeartMedia West Division), Lisa Worden (iHeart Media National Programming Group,) Ron Cerrito (President Kobalt), Paul Geary (Co-Founder Global Artist Management), Gary Gersh (AEG President of Global Touring and Talent), Randy Grimmett (CEO Global Music Rights), Jeffrey Harleston (General Counsel and EVP Business and Legal Affairs Universal Music Group), Doug Cohn (SVP, Music and Talent Nickelodeon), Marsha Vlasic (President Artist Group International) Rob Goldklang (SVP Head of Rock/Alternative Promotion Warner Records,) Susan Genco (Co-President, The Azoff Company) Jill Weindorf ( SVP Promotion Concord) Emi Horikawa (Senior Director, Creative BMG.)





