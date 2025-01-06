THE TRICK Comes to Theatre 68 This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Trick is coming to Theatre 68 this month. The play is written by Joe Praml, directed by Linnea V. Praml, and produced by Epiphany Productions and Los Angeles Valley College Department of Theatre and Dance.

Performances run January 24-26, 2025. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

Two businessmen, Furst and Pin, meet a couple of call girls, Yvette and Babette, in a rundown saloon. Meanwhile, a man on the ledge of a building across the street threatens suicide, revealing and changing their lives in unexpected ways.

The cast includes R.J. DeBard, Vincent M. Biscione, Alexandria Sanders, Grey Gable, and Oscar Pereida.

Joe Praml (1935-2020) is the playwright. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, he was a Shubert Fellow in Playwriting in its Graduate School of Theatre. He was a recipient of the McKnight Foundation Humanities Award, and a member of the Dramatists Guild of America. His other plays include Mayfly Night, Jason, the Pearl, The Moneyman, Poldrock, and an adaptation of Anatol. He wrote, acted, and directed for stage, television, and film.

Linnea V. Praml directs. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, she subsequently trained at Los Angeles Valley College Department of Theatre and Dance and directed The Trick for Los Angeles Valley College One-Act Play Festival in May 2024. She is the Founder/Director of Joe Praml Readers, sharing his love of poetry.

