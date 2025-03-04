THE TOTALITY OF ALL THINGS Gets West Coast Premiere at Road Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, has announced the third show of its 2024-2025 season, the West Coast premiere of THE TOTALITY OF ALL THINGS, written by Eric Gernand and directed by Taylor Nichols.

THE TOTALITY OF ALL THINGS will begin previews on Tuesday, April 15; will open on Friday, April 18 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, May 25 at 2pm at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

When a hate crime rocks a small Indiana town, an act of vandalism escalates into something with potentially deadly consequences, and the search for answers only leads to uncertainty about the very nature of truth itself.

The Cast of THE TOTALITY OF ALL THINGS features: Tina Carlisi as “Judith,” Meeghan Holaway as “DeeAnn,” Gloria Ines as “Ms. Carter,” Carlos Lacamara as “Principal Benson.” Gabriel Palma as “Gregg,” and Victor Kallett as “Micah.”

The Design Team for THE TOTALITY OF ALL THINGS is as follows: Scenic Design by Mia Okada; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Projection Design by Ben Rock; Sound Design by David B. Marling; Costume Design by Jenna Bergstraesser; Properties Design by Scottie Nevil. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez.

THE TOTALITY OF ALL THINGS is produced by Danna Hyams and Taylor Gilbert.

THE TOTALITY OF ALL THINGS will preview on Tuesday, April 15; Wednesday, April 16 & Thursday, April 17 at 8pm and will open on Friday, April 18 at 8pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, May 25 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm. There will be two captioned performances for the deaf and hard of hearing communities on Sunday, May 4 & Saturday May10. Tickets available online at roadtheatre.org: or call 818-761-8838. Tickets: $15.00 (Previews); $39.00 (General Admission); $25.00 (Seniors); $17 (Students).

