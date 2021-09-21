THE SERPENT Announced At The Odyssey Theatre

The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble re-opens its re-envisioning of the Odyssey's 1969 West Coast premiere of The Serpent, the Obie award-winning play by Jean-Claude van Itallie. The production initially opened in March, 2020 as part of the Odyssey's 50th Anniversary "Circa '69" Season, but was shuttered five days later by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, 19 months later, the cast is back on stage with Odyssey artistic director Ron Sossi again at the helm of this unique "ceremony/celebration/exploration" that delights in life as seen through the Book of Genesis and other iconic events. The new opening date is Saturday, Oct. 23, with performances continuing through Dec. 12.

Arguably the most successful ensemble work ever created, Sossi previously directed the West Coast premiere 51 years ago, in the spring of 1970, as the second production at the then brand-new Odyssey Theatre. A work of experimental theater that explores the biblical Book of Genesis while comparing it to the modern experience, The Serpent remains a prime example of the innovative nature of the period. It was developed in 1968 by van Itallie in collaboration with Joseph Chaikin and the Open Theatre. The playwright describes the work as "a ceremony," while The New York Times has called it "the seminal work of The Open Theater, America's most important ensemble theatrical workshop."

According to a 1969 "Datebook" column in the San Francisco Chronicle, "The 1960s shattered and expanded what theatrical form and structure could look like, and New York's Open Theater was continually on the vanguard of that experimentation. Jean-Claude van Itallie's 1969 work, which the Open Theater toured internationally, dispensed with standard forms of narrative, to make theater as ritual, theater as jarring juxtaposition of images. Imagine Eve's fall from Eden following John F. Kennedy's assassination."

"I felt a terrific longing for a kind of ensemble," Chaikin said in an interview. "I wanted to play with actors, actors who felt a sensitivity for one another... In order to come to a vocabulary, we had to teach each other: we had no ambitions other than to meet and play around... Off-off Broadway's impulse was a terrific dissatisfaction with what is possible on Broadway... Off-off-Broadway is really an attack on the fourth wall. It wants to destroy the fourth-wall business."

To that end, the play uses a technique known as "transformational acting." None of the actors has a name or an assigned character to portray. Sometimes they step into roles, and at other times they are playing themselves.

"The Serpent is a ceremony... a ceremony for the theater," says Sossi. "Highly representative of the bold and theatrically rich work that burst out in the late '60s and early '70s, eclecticism is the name of the game. Rituals, acrobatics, Greek choruses, comedy, myth, audience involvement and physical ensemble dynamics abound. The Serpent provides a provocative and magical glimpse of where we're at as a species."

The Odyssey ensemble includes Avery Dresel-Kurtz, Joseph Gilbert, Elin Hampton, Tomoko Karina, Kristina Ladegaard, Alexander De Vasconcelos Matos, Ian Stewart Riley, Cary Thompson, Carla Valentine, Terry Woodberry and Peyton Young.

The creative team includes set designer Stephanie Kerley Schwartz, lighting designer Chu-Hsuan Chang and sound designer Christopher Moscatiello. The Serpent is presented by Odyssey Theatre Ensemble in association with Isabel and Harvey Kibel.

Jean-Claude van Itallie was a seminal force in the explosive New York off-off-Broadway theater scene in the '60s. He was one of the original playwrights at Ellen Stewart's LaMama Experimental Theater Club and "Playwright-of-the Ensemble" of Joe Chaikin's Open Theater. Van Itallie's over 30 works include plays on a gay theme: War and Ancient Boys; long brilliant monologues, including Struck Dumb (written with Joe Chaikin) and Bag Lady; The "Doris" plays: Almost Like Being and I'm Really Here; The Traveler (about healing); a witty love triangle titled Light, Voltaire, the Mathematician, and the King of Prussia; a farcical tragedy about Bush II called Fear Itself, Secrets of the White House; and Tibetan Book of the Dead or How Not to Do It Again, a transformative ensemble play based on traditional texts with the imprimatur of van Itallie's Tibetan Buddhist teacher, Chogyam Trungpa. His acclaimed anti-Viet Nam war play, American Hurrah: Three Views of the USA was the watershed dramatic event of the '60s, called "brilliant" by Harold Pinter. Van Itallie's classic translations of Chekhov ("Chekhov, The Major Plays", Applause Books), prized by directors and actors for their clarity and subtle rhythms, are possibly the most performed Chekhov versions on the American stage. An inspired teacher, van Itallie has taught playwriting and performance as well as "Writing On Your Feet" workshops at Princeton, NYU, Harvard, Yale, Amherst, Columbia, Middlebury, U of Colorado, Naropa, Esalen, Omega, NY Open Center, Shantigar and many other places. He's the author of "The Playwright's Workbook" (Applause Books). Van Itallie's newest book, "Tea with Demons, Games of Transformation" (Haley's), is an adventure into a new genre - 49 self-development games for the reader to play.

Ron Sossi founded the Odyssey Theatre in 1969 to demonstrate that experiment-oriented theater could have populist appeal and be fiscally solvent while maintaining the highest artistic standards, and he has led the company as its artistic director for its entire 50-year history. In 2013, he was honored with the LA Weekly Career Achievement Award, and is the recipient of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Margaret Harford Award for "demonstrating a continual willingness to experiment provocatively in the process of theater" as well as the LADCC's Ron Link Award for "consistent quality of direction." Recent Odyssey directing projects include Faith Healer, Steambath, The Dance of Death, Beckett5, My Sister, Oedipus Machina, Theatre in the Dark (LA Weekly nomination for Best Production of the Year), Way to Heaven (LA Weekly and LADCC nomination for Best Production of the Year), Adding Machine: A Musical, The Arsonists (LA Weekly nomination for Best Direction), Sliding Into Hades (LA Weekly Award for Best Production of the Year), Kafka Thing!, Far Away and The Threepenny Opera.

The Odyssey is dedicated to exploring, producing and presenting works on the forefront of contemporary theater art in its three-theater complex in West Los Angeles. Pre-pandemic, The Serpent was originally scheduled as part of the company's 50th anniversary "Circa '69" season, an exciting retrospective of seminal theater works that inspired the Odyssey at the time of its inception - a rich time of experimentation and exploration when the theatrical soil was fertile both here and abroad. Earlier productions in the season included Loot by Joe Orton; Fefu and Her Friends by María Irene Fornés; In Circles, a musical adaptation by Al Carmines of Gertrude Stein's poem "A Circular Play"; and a double bill of early Sam Shepard one-acts, The Unseen Hand and Killer's Head, directed by frequent Shepard collaborator Darrell Larson.

Performances of The Serpent take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Oct. 23 through Dec. 12. Tickets range from $32 to $37. Discounts are available at select performances for seniors, students and patrons under 30; call theater for details.

The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. For reservations and information, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com

Proof of vaccination will be required of all patrons, and masks required throughout the performance. All theater seats are available for vaccinated patrons, with physical distancing in place upon request. The Odyssey ensures that theater ventilation systems are up to the recommended standard for COVID-19 protection. Odyssey indoor spaces are sanitized before each performance, and hand sanitizer and wipes are available at all times.