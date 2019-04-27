The Secret Garden comes to Sutter Street Theatre, adapted by Jerry Montoya, and based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The show is directed by Allen Schmeltz.

After Mary Lennox is orphaned, she becomes the ward of an uncle in England she has never met. As she adjusts to her new life at secluded Misselthwaite Manor, Mary discovers a secret garden. If she can uncover the mysterious circumstances behind the garden, she might be able to save her sickly young cousin and melt the heart of her emotionally distant uncle.

A touching coming-of-age story, based on the classic novel.

Suitable for the entire family!

The Secret Garden opens Sunday, May 5 at 1:00pm and continues Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm through May 26.



Tickets are General $18, Seniors $16, Students with ID $15. For online reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.





