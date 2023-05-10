THE REVOLUTIONISTS Opens May 18 At Theatre Forty

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre Photo 3 Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present Staged Reading of Joe DiPietro's MISS Photo 4 La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present Staged Reading of Joe DiPietro's MISS FOXHOLE 1975

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present Staged Reading of Joe DiPietro's MISS FOXHOLE 1975

The Revolutionist written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Melanie MacQueen will be presented at Theatre Forty, May 18- June 18, 2023.

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.

This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. It's a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection...that ends in a song and a scaffold.

The cast includes Kat Kemmet, Alana Webster, Meghan Lloyd, Sami Stumman and Ashlee Olivia.

Melanie MacQueen directs. Melanie MacQueen directs. Her directing credits at Theatre 40 include The Play's the Thing, Taming the Lion, Engaging Shaw, The Drawer Boy, Months on End, On Borrowed Time, Separate Beds and Roses in December. Her directing career spans several decades, and includes the award-wining musical that she also wrote and produced, In the Name of God, or Honk If You Love Satire, which moved from the Valley to Off-Broadway. Also an actor, Theatre 40 audiences might know her best from her appearances in the perennial cast of The Manor.

Lauren Gunderson, playwright, is the author of 21 produced plays. The recipient of an MFA from Tisch School of the Arts, she is a winner of the Berrilla Kerr Award. Her previous works include Silent Sky, A Short History of Nearly Everything; The Van Gogh Café; The Happy Elf; The Amazing Adventures of Dr. Wonderful and Her Dog!;I and You (made into a film starring Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams); and many more. The Revolutionists debuted in Cincinnati in 2016.

Stage manager: Don Solosan. Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Costume design: Michael Mullen. Sound design: Nick Foran. Lighting design: Derrick McDaniel. Hair/wigs: Judi Lewin.

241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre (same venue, new name), Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

THE REVOLUTIONISTS Opens May 18 At Theatre Forty Photo
THE REVOLUTIONISTS Opens May 18 At Theatre Forty

The Revolutionist written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Melanie MacQueen will be presented at Theatre Forty, May 18- June 18, 2023.

Hilarious, Vulnerable Solo Show MARK PLEASES YOU Explores Price Of People-Pleasing Photo
Hilarious, Vulnerable Solo Show MARK PLEASES YOU Explores Price Of People-Pleasing

Hilarious, vulnerable solo show Mark Please You from Mark Vigeant explores price of people-pleasing.

Power Pop Empress For Kids Twinkle Time Bringing Summer Kids Club Back! Photo
Power Pop Empress For Kids Twinkle Time Bringing Summer Kids Club Back!

Power pop empress Twinkle Time bringing back her nine week KIDS CLUB series Saturday Mornings at 10am at the Sherman Oaks Galleria with The Hollow Trees.

Photos: A Noise Within Opens THE BOOK OF WILL By Lauren Gunderson This Weekend Photo
Photos: A Noise Within Opens THE BOOK OF WILL By Lauren Gunderson This Weekend

A Noise Within presents THE BOOK OF WILL by Lauren Gunderson this weekend. See first look photos of the production!


More Hot Stories For You

A HEATED DISCUSSION - REVISITED to Open at The Robey Theatre Company This MonthA HEATED DISCUSSION - REVISITED to Open at The Robey Theatre Company This Month
Fountain Theatre to Bring LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE to its Outdoor Stage This SummerFountain Theatre to Bring LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE to its Outdoor Stage This Summer
Exhibition Yadigâr 'Memento' Fundraising Event Benefits The Artisans Of Southeastern Anatolia, TurkeyExhibition Yadigâr 'Memento' Fundraising Event Benefits The Artisans Of Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey
Long Beach Symphony Presents A Celebration Of American 20th and 21st Century Classical Composers Long Beach Symphony Presents A Celebration Of American 20th and 21st Century Classical Composers

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com
Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com (9/27-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moose on the Loose
Theatre West (4/14-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mountaintop
Gil Cates Theater (6/06-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Coast Jewish Theatre Spring Festival of Play Readings
Sinai Temple (4/16-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Chance Theater (9/22-10/22)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Karma in a Fishbowl
The Madnani Theater (6/09-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Book of Days
Campus Theatre, El Camino College (5/12-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU