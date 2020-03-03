THE PACK Comes to Groundlings Theatre

THE PACK features staged readings of short new comedies by Drama Desk Award Winner and Emmy nominee Eugene Pack.

The cast includes Lainie Kazan, Laraine Newman, Willie Garson, Mitch Silpa, Lynne Marie Stewart, Constance Forslund, Maggie Wheeler, Jonathan Stark, Dayle Reyfel, Brian Palermo, Jackie Harris Greenberg, Dan O'Connor.

WHERE: The Groundlings Theatre, Gary Austin Space, 7280 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046

WHEN: Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $10.

TICKETS: https://www.groundlings.com/shows/the-pack

PHONE: (323) 934-4747.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: For audiences age 16 to Adult only.

Seating is limited.

This performance is part of an ongoing series of shows by THE PACK at venues throughout Los Angeles.




