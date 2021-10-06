THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Will Screen at El Capitan This Week

The legendary El Capitan Theatre presents Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" October 8th - October 17th in 3D with interactive 4D sensory effects. There will be a special opening night introduction October 8th by producer Don Hahn before the 7:00pm show. Throughout the engagement, El Capitan guests can enjoy "The Nightmare Before Christmas" photo mural wall, prop display before and after the show and specialty concession items. The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ will be played before all screenings.



There is a special offer for D23 Gold Members. Show your valid D23 Gold Member Card and receive a complimentary 64oz popcorn tub and 20oz bottled beverage.



Daily showtimes for "The Nightmare Before Christmas" starting Friday, October 8th are 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM and 9:55PM* (Fri. and Sat. only). Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for these engagements are reserved: $15 Adult, $12 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+).



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures to its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/