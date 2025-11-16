THE MOUNTAIN DIGBY Rises Again For A Staged Reading At The Elysian Theater This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mountain Digby, a new macabre musical, will rise again for a staged reading at The Elysian Theater's Skunk Room on Sunday, December 7 at 2 p.m.

Recently honored by the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) and The American Playwriting Foundation, The Mountain Digby is a darkly funny new musical about two outcast worm farmers who will stop at nothing to turn their hill into a mountain and save their family's land no matter the cost...or body count.

The show was written by Cassie Ahiers (The Second City, Side Hustle, The Thundermans), Anthony Lombard (Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder, Warped!), John Lombard (Austin Film Fest Finalist), and Alex Kliner (Second City, Cards Against Humanity, Whose Line Is It Anyway?), with original music by Brad Kemp (Bring the Funny).

Cassie Ahiers, a Second City Alumni Director and 2025 Los Angeles Fringe Festival Award Winner, will also direct the impressive cast which stars: Rashawn Scott (Second City Mainstage, Southside), Anthony Lombard (Side Hustle), Bruce Merkle (This is us, The Goldbergs), Dani Colucci (Proven Innocent, Our Little secret) Ian Bratschie (CAKE, Justified, Modern Family), Evan Mills (Second City Mainstage), Andrew Huber (Frozen Live). Alex Kliner will music direct.