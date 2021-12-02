THE HOLIDAY DREAM SHOW for the Midnight Mission Charity Comedy Show Fundraiser Announced

Producers Jimmy Shin and April Weber team up to raise money this holiday season for The Midnight Mission at The Hollywood Improv, 8162 Melrose Avenue, Hollywood CA 90046, from 6:30PM-9:30PM on Saturday, Decemeber 5. The event will include a cocktail networking hour with red carpet, a comedy show featuring well known headliners, and an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets and donate to the mission. 100% of the proceeds after expenses will be sent to the mission and used to help those in need.

An all-star list of comedians will support the cause, including Jay Mohr (Jerry Maguire), Alonzo Bodden (International Comedian), Dean Delray (Let There be Talk), Mary Lynn Rajskub (24), April Weber (The Comedy Store, Comedy Chateau), and Jimmy Shin (Amazon Special, Wok of Shame).

Tickets to the in-person show in Hollywood are $40 and include networking with the performers, cocktail hour, red carpet, comedy show, 2 drink tickets, and raffle ticket.

To order tickets, visit: https://improv.com/hollywood/event/holiday+dream+show+for+midnight+mission/11483635

The Midnight Mission offers homelessness services in Los Angeles, CA. Founded in 1914, The Midnight Mission takes an approach that fuses care and compassion with meaningful accountability, providing the structure and the resources that people experiencing homelessness need to truly improve their lives. The Midnight Mission believes that everyone deserves to live with dignity no matter what they've been through, and their multi-faceted approach to homeless services helps these community members make the changes that last.

April Weber: April Weber is a LA based Comedian and Producer. Originally from Lake Elsinore, CA, she delivers a unique brand of humor to the comedy stage. She regularly performs all over town and produces fundraising shows for the American Cancer Society and The Midnight Mission. Follow her on Instagram @april.laughs

Jimmy Shin is a Los Angeles-based Producer, Stand-up Comedian, and Actor. He is in demand as a headlining comedian and is currently touring the country on his Wok of Shame II Tour. Jimmy is a talented actor and has appeared on HBO Series, Luck, in the movie, Silencer, and the sit-com, Sweet and Sour Chicks. You can also catch him on Amazon on his special, WOK of Shame. Follow him on Instagram @iamjimmyshin

· Event Sponsor: DMS Facility Services

· VIP Sponsors: Parking Concepts Inc., HSG, Inc.

· Mini VIP Sponsor: Restoration Management Company

· Drink Sponsor: LandCare

· Marketing Material Sponsor: A-Tech Consulting

· DJ Sponsor: GP Pro

· Photography Sponsor: American Heritage Group

For information about the midnight mission please visit www.themidnightmission.org or call 213-624-9258.