THE ENABLER MONOLOGUES Adds Performance at Echo Theater Company

Echo Theater Company will present the The Enabler Monologues, a searing, darkly comedic theatrical protest event that exposes the enablers of fascism — the politicians, billionaires, media moguls and power players who paved the way for Trump’s return. Featuring 28 monologues written for the Echo by America’s leading dramatists, performed by top L.A. actors and emceed by “Politics Girl” Leigh McGowan, it is a reckoning, a refusal to let history be rewritten, and a direct challenge to those who let it happen.

Monologues are by Boni B. Alvarez, Stephen Belber, Neal Bell, June Carryl, Rick Cleveland, Bernardo Cubria, Lisa Sanaye Dring, Jessica Goldberg, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Josh Halloway, Stephen Laughton, David Lindsay-Abaire, Hamish Linklater, Kenneth Lonergan, Jay Martel, Marlane Meyer, Janine Nabers, Kira Obolensky, Matthew Paul Olmos, Erik Patterson, Kate Robin, Alexis Roblan, Robert Schenkkan, Keith Szarabajka, Daniel Talbott, Wes Walker, Robert Walsh and Guy Zimmerman.

Monologues are performed by Hugo Armstrong, Steven Culp, Lisa Edelstein, Steve Hofvendahl, Tom Irwin, Sharon Lawrence, Joshua Malina, Leo Marks, Jan Munroe, Rob Nagle, Melinda McGraw, Jeff Perry, Alan Ruck, Peter Van Norden and Tim Wright. The Emcee is “Politics Girl” Leigh McGowan

Performances are set for Wednesday, April 16 at 8 p.m.m, and the newly added date Wednesday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

