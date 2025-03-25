THE DELICATE TEARS OF THE WANING MOON to be Presented at Latino Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Latino Theater Company will bring Chicago’s Water People Theater back to Los Angeles for a three-week run of The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon following the show’s success as part of last season’s Encuentro theater festival. Written by acclaimed Venezuelan playwright, actress and human rights advocate Rebeca Alemán and directed by Iraida Tapias, the Jeff Award-nominated drama opens May 3 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center in downtown Los Angeles. Performances continue through May 25, with two low-priced previews taking place on May 1 and May 2. All performances feature Spanish supertitles.

A taut psychological drama, The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon is set in 2019 somewhere in Latin America. Somewhere in a country immersed in violence and corruption, a world where cruelty is habit, impunity is routine, liberty is utopian and revealing the truth poses the greatest danger of all. Alemán stars as Paulina, a human rights journalist and advocate for victims of femicide and indigenous communities. After surviving a vicious attack that left her in a coma, Paulina struggles to regain her memory. With fellow journalist Rodrigo (Eric K. Roberts) at her side, she must painstakingly piece together the truth in order to demand justice. Based on true events, this powerful and poetically stirring drama addresses the relentless violation of human rights against journalists who strive to report the truth.

“The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon emerged from a profound need to raise my voice and draw attention to femicide and violence against journalists,” says Alemán. “The harrowing true stories of Miroslava Breach and Anabel Flores, two Mexican journalists brutally silenced for speaking truth and seeking justice, inspired me.”

The production premiered in 2019 at the Chicago International Theater Festival, earning Jeff Award nominations for Alemán and Tapias. It received its off-Broadway premiere last July at New York's Teatro Repertorio Español, where it was performed in Spanish with English supertitles. In October, it received six performances as part of Latino Theater Company’s Encuentro 2024: We Are Here – Presente! national Latiné theater festival.

The creative team includes scenic designer Marisabel Munoz, lighting designer Alejandro Melendez and Costume Designer José Manuel Díaz. Sound is designed by Tapias and Maydi Diaz, and projections are designed by Stephanie Rodrigues, Marisabel Munoz and Carlos Marcano. The production manager is May Congxiao Fei.

As it enters its 40th year in 2025, Latino Theater Company was named to the Los Angeles Times “Best of Latino L.A.” list, and artistic director José Luis Valenzuela has been named the 2024 recipient of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation’s Gordon Davidson Award for lifetime achievement and distinguished service in the national not-for-profit theater. The Latino Theater Company is dedicated to providing a world-class arts center for those pursuing artistic excellence; a laboratory where both tradition and innovation are honored and honed; and a place where the convergence of people, cultures and ideas contribute to the future. The company has operated The Los Angeles Theatre Center since 2006, producing hundreds of plays, creating over 4000 jobs and helping hundreds of nonprofit organizations by providing space and resources. The City, recognizing the Latino Theater Company for its “effective first-class theater center operations,” recently extended the company’s initial 20-year lease for an additional 30 years, through 2056.

The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon opens on Saturday, May 3 at 8 p.m., with performances thereafter on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through May 25. Six preview performances take place April 10 through April 18 on the same schedule. Tickets range from $10–$48, except opening night which is $75 and includes a post-performance reception.

