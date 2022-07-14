THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Hollywood Pantages Theatre This November

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played sold out runs in 2012, 2014, & 2017, returns to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited two-week engagement November 29 - December 11, 2022. Current Broadway in Hollywood Season Ticket Holders have access to purchase tickets now. Single tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 10am PT. Tickets will be available at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com, www.Ticketmaster.com, or at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office (6233 Hollywood Boulevard). Groups of 10+ may inquiry by calling 323-463-4367 or visiting www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Groups.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by two-time Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.